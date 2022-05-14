2022 NFL Schedule: Top 3 games for every AFC team in the regular season

The entire 2022 NFL schedule was officially released on Thursday night, May 12. As usual, it's loaded with a ton of exciting matchups to look forward to during the 18-week regular season. Here are the three best games for each AFC team during the 2022 NFL season based on intrigue, as well as importance.

Best games for each AFC team during the 2022 NFL season

Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs

#3 - Week 1 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Buffalo Bills will feature in the opening game of the 2022 NFL season when they face off against the Los Angeles Rams, the defending Super Bowl champions. It's an exciting way to kick off the season, as both teams are expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year.

#2 - Week 17 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Josh Allen and Joe Burrow are two young quarterbacks who have each emerged among the elites in recent years. They will face off in Cincinnati in a matchup that should be crucial for the AFC playoff picture.

#1 - Week 6 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Arrowhead Stadium in Week 6 to play the Kansas City Chiefs. The last time these two teams met was in the playoffs last year. The shootout between Josh Allen and Patrick Mahomes was one of the most thrilling games in NFL history.

New England Patriots

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones

#3 - Week 4 vs. Green Bay Packers

Second-year quarterback Mac Jones will get his first opportunity to play a game at Lambeau Field, one of the most iconic NFL stadiums. He will also face off against Aaron Rodgers, the defending NFL MVP of the last two seasons. It's a big test early in the 2022 season.

#2 - Week 3 vs. Baltimore Ravens

The New England Patriots have built a reputation under Bill Belichick as one of the most consistently dominant defensive teams in the league. They will be up to the challenge of slowing down Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens' dynamic rushing attack.

#1 - Week 13 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Patriots were slaughtered by the Buffalo Bills in the playoffs last season. They will get their first opportunity to avenge that loss in Week 13 when they host the Bills.

Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa and Jaylen Waddle

#3 - Week 4 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Miami Dolphins get their first prime-time game of the 2022 season in Week 4 on Thursday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals. Tua Tagovailoa and Joe Burrow will meet for the second time in the NFL after facing off in their college days in the SEC conference.

#2 - Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Chargers

The Dolphins had to make a choice in the 2020 NFL Draft when selecting a quarterback. They ultimately decided to go with Tua Tagovailoa, rather than Justin Herbert, who was later selected by the Los Angeles Chargers. The two quarterbacks will face off in Week 14.

#1 - Week 13 vs. San Francisco 49ers

The Dolphins hired Mike McDaniel to take over as their new head coach for the 2022 NFL season. Formerly, he was an assistant coach for the San Francisco 49ers, so the road game is a homecoming for McDaniel.

New York Jets

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson

#3 - Week 1 vs. Baltimore Ravens

September 11th will always be an important date in American history, especially in New York. The New York Jets get the honor of hosting a home game on that date this year, which is always a special occasion.

#2 - Week 16 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Jets will face off against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 16 on Thursday Night Football. It will be the Jets' only prime-time game of the season, featuring Zach Wilson and Trevor Lawrence, the top two picks from the 2021 NFL Draft.

#1 - Week 12 vs. Chicago Bears

The Jets passed on the opportunity to select Justin Fields in the 2021 NFL Draft, opting for Zach Wilson instead. The two young quarterbacks will meet in Week 12.

Cincinnati Bengals

Joe Mixon, Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase

#3 - Week 15 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Joe Burrow has quickly emerged as one of the elite NFL quarterbacks after just two years in the NFL. He will get the first opportunity of his young career to face off against the legendary Tom Brady.

#2 - Week 17 vs. Buffalo Bills

This late-season matchup could be crucial to the playoff picture in the AFC. The Bills and Bengals are projected to be two of the top teams in the conference, so they could potentially be battling for home-field advantage.

#1 - Week 13 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Bengals defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Conference Championship game for the 2021 season. The rematch is one of the most anticipated games of the 2022 NFL season, as Patrick Mahomes looks to get some revenge on Joe Burrow.

Cleveland Browns

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson

#3 - Week 1 vs. Carolina Panthers

Despite the terrible performances by Sam Darnold all last season, the Carolina Panthers have shown no interest in trading for Baker Mayfield, who the Cleveland Browns are actively shopping. The Panthers also missed out on Deshaun Watson, who the Browns landed instead.

#2 - Week 4 vs. Atlanta Falcons

It appeared that Deshaun Watson wanted to be traded to the Atlanta Falcons during the 2022 NFL offseason before he changed his mind at the last minute and joined the Browns. If he is able to play, the crowd in Atlanta will likely let him hear their frustrations.

#1 - Week 13 vs. Houston Texans

As long as Deshaun Watson is able to play and is not suspended for it, the Browns' Week 13 matchup with the Houston Texans is one of the most anticipated homecoming games of the year. Watson will return to Houston for the first time since sitting out the entire 2021 NFL season.

Baltimore Ravens

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson

#3 - Week 8 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Baltimore Ravens will face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday Night Football in Week 8 of the 2022 season. Lamar Jackson won his only meeting against Tom Brady, so he will look to remain undefeated against the legendary quarterback.

#2 - Week 5 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Ravens get their first divisonal game in Week 5 against the Cincinnati Bengals. The Bengals won both of their meetings last season, so the Ravens will try to get back on track.

#1 - Week 4 vs. Buffalo Bills

The last time the Ravens played against the Buffalo Bills was in the NFL Playoffs following the 2020 NFL season. The Bills came out victorious, so the Ravens will now be looking for revenge.

Pittsburgh Steelers

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris

#3 - Week 1 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Pittsburgh Steelers open their season on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals, who are the defending division and conference champions from last year. It's an opportunity for the Steelers to get off to a good start in the 2022 season.

#2 - Week 7 vs. Miami Dolphins

Minkah Fitzpatrick has been one of the best defensive players in the NFL since being traded from the Miami Dolphins to the Pittsburgh Steelers. He will return to face his former team in Miami on Sunday Night Football in Week 7.

#1 - Week 16 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Steelers will host the Las Vegas Raiders for a special edition of Saturday Night Football in prime-time on Christmas Eve. Both teams will be looking to return to the playoffs this year after making it there last year.

Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor

#3 - Week 11 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich is a former assistant coach for the Philadelphia Eagles. He will get his first opportunity to face off against his old team in Week 11 of the 2022 NFL season.

#2 - Week 2 vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

The Colts just needed to defeat the Jacksonville Jaguars in the final week of the 2021 season to punch their ticket to the NFL Playoffs. The Colts failed to do so and will get their first shot at revenge in Week 2.

#1 - Week 8 vs. Washington Commanders

The Colts traded away quarterback Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders just one season after acquiring him. Wentz will return to Indianapolis for a Week 8 showdown.

Tennessee Titans

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry

#3 - Week 13 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Tennessee Titans shockingly traded young superstar wide receiver AJ Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles during the 2022 NFL Draft. They will now try to lock him down in a Week 13 matchup.

#2 - Week 9 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The Titans have played well against the Kansas City Chiefs in the regular season recently, including a dominant victory over them last year. They will try to keep that momentum going in Sunday Night Football in Week 9 in what could be another postseason preview. They last faced off in the postseason in the 2019 AFC Championship Game, where the Chiefs were victorious.

#1 - Week 12 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Titans entered the 2021 NFL Playoffs as the top seed in the AFC bracket, but were eliminated in their first game against the Cincinnati Bengals. They will get their first chance at revenge in Week 12, when they host the Bengals again.

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence

#3 - Week 8 vs. Denver Broncos

The Jacksonville Jaguars will be continuing their unofficial yearly tradition of playing a "home" game away from home in London. This year, they will face off against Russell Wilson and the new-look Denver Broncos.

#2 - Week 1 vs. Washington Commanders

Trevor Lawrence is one of the highest-rated quarterback prospects in NFL history. His rookie season didn't go quite as planned, but it's way too soon to give up on his potential. A strong start to the 2022 season in Week 1 against a solid Washington Commanders defense would be a crucial step in the right direction for his development.

#1 - Week 4 vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The Jaguars hired Doug Pederson to take over as their head coach ahead of the 2022 season. He is the former head coach for the Philadelphia Eagles, where he won a Super Bowl ring. He will return to Philadelphia for the first time in Week 4.

Houston Texans

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills

#3 - Week 16 vs. Tennessee Titans

The Houston Texans are one of the teams that will get the opportunity to play Saturday football on Christmas Eve. They will face off against the Tennessee Titans in a divisional clash.

#2 - Week 3 vs. Chicago Bears

Lovie Smith is taking over as the head coach of the Texans for the 2022 NFL season. His last head coaching job was with the Chicago Bears, so he will get his first opportunity at Soldier Field as a road team.

#1 - Week 13 vs. Cleveland Browns

The Texans traded superstar quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns after he sat out the entire 2021 NFL season and claimed he would refuse to ever play for the Texans again. Watson returns to Houston as an opponent for the first time in Week 13.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes

#3 - Week 6 vs. Buffalo Bills

The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills have featured in some epic showdowns over the last few years. They, most recently, met in the 2021 NFL Playoffs in one of the most thrilling games of all time. It appears Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will be having many shootouts in the years to come as two of the top quarterbacks in the league.

#2 - Week 4 vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The last time the Chiefs faced off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was in a defeat during Super Bowl LV. Mahomes will get his first opportunity at some revenge over Tom Brady on Sunday Night Football in Week 4.

#1 - Week 13 vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Chiefs were seeking a third-straight AFC Conference Championship game victory before they were defeated at Arrowhead Stadium by the Cincinnati Bengals. Mahomes will look for some payback against Joe Burrow, who beat him twice last year.

Los Angeles Chargers

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert

#3 - Week 17 vs. Los Angeles Rams

It will be a battle for the city of Los Angeles when the Chargers host the Rams for Sunday Night Football in Week 17 of 2022 NFL season. The winners will have bragging rights in their home city in a battle between two teams, who are both expected to be Super Bowl contenders this year.

#2 - Week 14 vs. Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins passed on Justin Herbert in favor of Tua Tagovailoa in the 2020 NFL Draft. Herbert will now get his first opportunity to show the Dolphins why he believes he would have been the much better pick on draft day.

#1 - Week 1 vs. Las Vegas Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders faced off in the final game of the 2021 season. The Raiders came away victorious and punched their ticket to the NFL Playoffs while eliminating the Chargers from contention. The Chargers will look to seek revenge in their first game of the 2022 NFL season.

Denver Broncos

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson

#3 - Week 16 vs. Los Angeles Rams

The Seattle Seahawks moved on from Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, two of their most legendary players, during the 2022 NFL offseason. The pair will now face off as opponents for the first time with their new teams on Christmas Day when the Los Angeles Rams host the Denver Broncos.

#2 - Week 14 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Russell Wilson requested a trade during the 2022 NFL offseason and had a big say in which team he would be traded to. He ultimately landed with the Broncos, choosing to be in the same division as Patrick Mahomes. The two will face off as new division rivals in Week 14 on Sunday Night Football.

#1 - Week 1 vs. Seattle Seahawks

The scheduling committee wasted no time lining up one of the biggest homecoming games of the 2022 NFL season. Russell Wilson will return home to take on his former team, the Seattle Seahawks, in his first game with his team on Monday Night Football in Week 1.

ESPN @espn



Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr

#3 - Week 2 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Chandler Jones joined the Las Vegas Raiders to pair up with Maxx Crosby to form one of the best pass rushing duos in the NFL. Jones will face off against the Arizona Cardinals, his former team, in Week 2.

#2 - Week 14 vs. Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey often rises to the occasion and plays his best games against the most elite wide receivers. He will get the opportunity to do so against Raiders newly acquired wide receiver Davante Adams, arguably the best of them all.

#1 - Week 15 vs. New England Patriots

The Raiders hired former New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to take over as their head coach ahead of the 2022 NFL season. McDaniels will face off against Bill Belichick for the first time with his new team in Week 15.

