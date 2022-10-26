Thief Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and cash (October 2022)

Funwise created a thrilling game called Roblox Thief Simulator on December 12, 2021. The developers decided not to offer something inspired by or involving anime, shooting, etc., to create a title that would inject adrenaline into the gamer's body.

In this title, players can rob banks, museums, and other places to become the richest thief in the game. They can also raise pets that can help them in their journey to notoriety. Fortunately, gamers have another advantage in the form of free codes. Once redeemed, these will offer extra gems and in-game cash to buy better equipment and pets.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Here are the active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator:

10MILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players10,000 cash

20MILLION - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 10,000 cash

FUNWISEFUN - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 7,500 cash

GEMWORKS - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 125 gems

HEADSTART - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 10,000 cash

PENTHOUSEFUN - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 12,500 cash

pets - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 15,000 cash

SHINY - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 100 gems

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been provided later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

almightysosta - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 10,000 cash

epicitem - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 3,000 cash

finesse - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 2,000 cash

movingup - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 3,000 cash

newworld - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 5,000 cash

release - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 2,000 cash

sostaheist - Redeeming this code in the game will give players 3,500 cash

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in Thief Simulator:

Open the Roblox platform and log in using your username and password.

Start the game. This might take a little while.

Once the game is fully loaded, look for the Twitter button.

Click on it and wait for a pop-up window to appear.

The pop-up window will contain a text box. Copy and paste the code into it.

Finally, you can hit the Redeem button and get the rewards immediately.

Other simulation games on Roblox

1) Anime Fighting Simulator

Before engaging in intense battles in the game, players will have the option to spend time in the dojo. This will help them boost their stats in a number of different ways.

To have a higher chance of defeating their opponents, gamers can unlock a range of characters with specific abilities and special packs filled with weapons and other valuable items.

2) Bee Swarm Simulator

Since its debut in 2018, Bee Swarm Simulator has attracted more than a billion users. The game involves developing a bee swarm, collecting pollen, and becoming a bee-swarm master. Furthermore, in this title, players can buy things like bee boosters and special beans that grow strange plants with in-game money.

3) Strongman Simulator

This game is so popular that it has received over 816.5 million visits and 503 thousand likes so far. In Strongman Simulator, players can get the tools they need to become the most buff player. This title puts them in a gym with various items and weights to help them get the strongest body imaginable. Gamers can choose to start small or huge in terms of their size.

Poll : 0 votes