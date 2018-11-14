×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Bengaluru Open: Sumit, Prajnesh among 4 Indians in quarters

PTI
NEWS
News
9   //    14 Nov 2018, 21:19 IST

Bengaluru, Nov 14 (PTI) Defending champion Sumit Nagal along with Asian Games bronze medallist Prajnesh Gunneswaran advanced to quarterfinals at the USD 150,000 Bengaluru Open Tennis Tournament on Wednesday.

Nagal will meet compatriot Saketh Myneni, who also qualified for the quarter-finals.

Another Indian, who stormed into quarterfinal is Sasi Kumar Mukund, who is pitted against Gunneswaran.

The most enthralling match however was between Gunneswaran and German qualifier Sebstian Fanselow with the Indian prevailing 4-6 6-4 7-5.

Gunneswaran was initially not in his element but served brilliantly in the second set. He won most of the points with his powerful forehands. He broke Fanselow once which was enough for the Indian star to win the set and level proceedings.

The third set saw as many as five breaks of serve. The Indian was 2-4 down after making two consecutive unforced errors in the sixth game. But he served well to claw back, hitting four of his five third-set aces in his last two service games to clinch the decider 7-5.

Gunneswaran will face Mukund, who reached the quarter-finals after his opponent Blaz Kavcic retired hurt while trailing 6-7, 1-3.

In the morning, though Nagal won the match against former British No 2 James Ward in straight sets 6-3, 7-6 (4), it was not a cakewalk though.

In another match, Myneni beat Egyptian qualifier Youssef Hossam 6-1, 3-6, 6-1. Hossam Tuesday had knocked out top seed Radu Albot in three sets.

Results

Singles (second round): Sasi Kumar Mukund beat Blaz Kavcic (Slo) 7-6 (2) 3-1 (retd.); Saketh Myneni beat Youssef Hossam (Egy) 6-1 3-6 6-1; Sumit Nagal beat James Ward 6-3, 7-6 (4); Prajnesh Gunneswaran beat Sebastian Fanselow (Ger) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5; Brayden Schnur (Can) beat Quentin Halys (Fra) 6-4, 7-6 (3); Aleksandr Nedovyesov (Kaz) beat Marc Polmans (Aus) 6-2, 6-4; Cem Ilkel beat Zizou Bergs (Bel) 7-5, 6-3

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
Bengaluru Open 2018: Prajnesh Gunneswaran enters second...
RELATED STORY
Bengaluru Open 2018: Sumit Nagal begins title defence...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018 Report Card - Tennis: India wins 1 Gold...
RELATED STORY
Women's Tennis : 5 Youngest French Open Champions in Open...
RELATED STORY
5 youngest French Open Champions in Men's tennis
RELATED STORY
Women's tennis: 5 youngest Australian Open champions
RELATED STORY
Men's Tennis: 5 Youngest Australian Open Champions
RELATED STORY
4 notable Tennis players who retired in 2018
RELATED STORY
Tennis: 5 noteworthy players who never won the French Open
RELATED STORY
Indians who have won ATP/WTA singles titles
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us