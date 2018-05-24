Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
    Czech court: Attacker on Petra Kvitova taken into custody

    Associated Press
    NEWS
    News 24 May 2018, 23:21 IST
    47
    AP Image

    PRAGUE (AP) — A Czech Republic court has ruled a suspect in a knife attack on two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova be taken into custody.

    Zuzana Buresova, a spokesperson for the county court in the city of Prostejov, says the court issued the ruling on Thursday. Buresova declined to give any further details.

    Police have not commented yet, and declined to confirm the man's arrest, citing an ongoing investigation.

    After the attack in her home in Prostejov in December 2016, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand.

    It took her more than five months to recover.

    In a message to local media from Paris, where she is getting ready for the French Open, Kvitova called it "good news."

