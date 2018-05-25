Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    French Open 2018: How can Rafael Nadal be stopped?

    A look at how Rafael Nadal might be stopped at the French Open, featuring some serious suggestions and some not so serious.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 00:30 IST
    27
    nadal - CROPPED
    Spain's Rafael Nadal.

    Rafael Nadal's record at the French Open is frightening.

    After amassing 10 titles at Roland Garros, the Spaniard remains the man to beat at the second grand slam of the season.

    So what do his opponents have to do to get the better of the sport's dominant force on clay?

    Here we take a look at how any would-be conquerors might set about their mission, with some suggestions more serious than others ...

     

    BE AGGRESSIVE

    His 2016 withdrawal apart, Nadal has only been beaten twice in the last 13 years at Roland Garros. The first of those defeats came at the hands of Robin Soderling, who upset the defending champion in the fourth round in 2009. And the Swede has given his verdict on how to get the better of Nadal.

    Speaking to the Telegraph, Soderling said: "To beat Rafa on clay, especially in best of five sets, you have to be aggressive and dictate the points. That's how I played naturally, so it was maybe a bit easier for me. But I also tried to be a bit more aggressive than normal and also take a few more risks, and that day it really worked."

     

    PRAY THAT HIS BODY PLAYS UP

    Nadal is a man with very few weaknesses, but every so often his body gives up on him. Persistent wrist and knee problems have been his main fitness worries over the years and he was forced to withdraw from this tournament after two matches due to the former in 2016, having romped to a pair of straight-sets wins - conceding only nine games.

    It was a hip issue that brought an end to his Australian Open campaign earlier this year, so his physical condition can never be totally relied upon.

     

    CONSTRUCTION INTERRUPTION

    Those clutching at straws for ways to stop Nadal might look to the construction work currently being carried out at Roland Garros, which is in the middle of receiving a makeover that is set to be complete in 2020.

    In all likelihood, all evidence of any construction work will be removed in time for the start of the tournament, but a well-timed hammer against a nail or a well-placed crane high above Court Philippe Chatrier could be enough to put Nadal off his serve.

    SURELY 10 IS ENOUGH?

    If all else fails, just hope that Nadal is satisfield with his already sizeable haul. Nadal has won four more French Open titles than any other player in the Open era - Bjorn Borg sits on six, ahead of Mats Wilander, Ivan Lendl and Gustavo Kuerten on three. Give someone else a chance, eh, Rafa?

    5 players who can beat Rafael Nadal at the 2018 French Open
    RELATED STORY
    French Open 2018 - Contenders and Pretenders
    RELATED STORY
    Rafael Nadal returns to No. 1 in ATP Rankings with...
    RELATED STORY
    Zverev main threat to Nadal, bids to end Germany's...
    RELATED STORY
    Nadal begins French Open defence against Dolgopolov in...
    RELATED STORY
    FRENCH OPEN '18: Nadal hitting fewer aces than 98 of top 100
    RELATED STORY
    With Rome title, Nadal back on track entering French Open
    RELATED STORY
    Roland Garros 2018: Rafael Nadal is the favorite, but...
    RELATED STORY
    Roger Federer reclaims No. 1 ranking from Rafael Nadal...
    RELATED STORY
    Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal on the brink of breaking John...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...