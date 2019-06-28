×
Gauff given marquee Venus matchup, former champions lie in wait for Barty

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    28 Jun 2019, 16:06 IST
CoriGauff-Cropped
Wimbledon qualifier Cori Gauff

Fifteen-year-old qualifier Cori Gauff will face five-time champion Venus Williams in the first round at Wimbledon, where Ashleigh Barty's route to the final could be strewn with former champions.

Gauff became the youngest Wimbledon qualifier in the Open Era at 15 years and 122 days when she defeated Greet Minnen 6-1 6-1 on Thursday.

And she has been rewarded with a meeting with an all-time great in the 39-year-old Venus Williams, who herself was just 17 when she made the US Open final and lost to Martina Hingis.

Barty, whose maiden grand slam success at the French Open and victory in Birmingham last week has seen rise her to the top of the WTA rankings, is the number one seed in the women's singles but the draw has been no kinder to her as a result.

She opens against Zheng Saisai but a possible third-round clash with 2017 winner Garbine Muguruza and a quarter-final with defending champion Angelique Kerber or Serena Williams, who are on course to face off in the last 16.

Kerber starts her title defence against Tatjana Maria while 23-time slam champion Serena Williams faces qualifier Giulia Gatto-Monticone in the first round.

Maria Sharapova also features in a star-studded top half of the draw, and there is plenty to whet the appetite in the bottom section, including a prospective quarter-final between Simona Halep and Naomi Osaka.

World number two Osaka, the reigning US and Australian Open champion, takes on Yulia Putintseva – who beat her at the Birmingham Classic - first up and may have to deal with a fourth-round encounter with another former world number one in Caroline Wozniacki.

Halep, the 2018 French Open champion, meets Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the opening round and could face Aryna Sabalenka in a round of 16 that may also feature a contest between Sloane Stephens and two-time winner Petra Kvitova.

