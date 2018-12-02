Halep taking positives from 'emotional' 2018

Simona Halep will take the positives from an "emotional" rollercoaster year in which she claimed her first grand slam title at the French Open.

The Romanian started and ended 2018 as the world number one and, at Roland Garros, belatedly ended her wait for a major triumph after three previous final defeats - including at the Australian Open in January.

Defeat to Caroline Wozniacki in Melbourne was not the only source of frustration for Halep, however, as she crashed out early at Wimbledon and the US Open, before missing the WTA Finals with a back injury.

But Halep is preferring to focus on the high points of the past 12 months as she reflects on her season.

"[The year] has been amazing. There have been many bad moments and many good moments - it was a very emotional year," she told the WTA website.

"When I lost the final in Melbourne, it was tough to come back stronger. But what meant a lot is that I came back stronger and could win my first grand slam title.

"I have to take it like it is: look back and take the positives from this year. I'm number one in the world, so it means a lot to me and gives me confidence to go ahead."