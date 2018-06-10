Halep unable to express emotions after ending grand slam wait

Simona Halep is finally a grand slam champion and wrote on Twitter: "Words can't describe how happy the last 24 hours have been for me."

Simona Halep kisses the French Open trophy

World number one Simona Halep is unable to put her emotions into words since winning the French Open.

Halep finally ended her grand slam duck on Saturday as she came from behind to beat Sloane Stephens 3-6 6-4 6-1 in the final.

The victory brought a tortuous wait to a conclusion for the Romanian, who lost in the 2014 final to Maria Sharapova and surrendered a lead in her defeat to Jelena Ostapenko at the same stage last year. She then lost to Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open showpiece at the start of this season.

Posting on her Twitter account on Sunday, Halep wrote: "Words can't describe how happy the last 24 hours have been for me.

"I've read so many messages and social media posts that've brought tears to my eyes that I can't thank you enough. Sorry for a few bumps along the way but we finally got there!"

Her coach Darren Cahill uploaded a congratulatory post on Twitter featuring an image of the pair holding the Suzanne Lenglen trophy, the Australian referencing Halep's struggles in previous finals as he wrote: "Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. This one is beyond the best. Thank you @Simona_Halep."

Halep's focus will soon turn to preparations for Wimbledon, where her best performance came in 2014 when she reached the semi-finals.