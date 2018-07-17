I belong at the top, says Anderson

Kevin Anderson celebrates reaching the Wimbledon final

Kevin Anderson wants to kick on further after reaching his first Wimbledon final and climbing to fifth in the ATP rankings.

The South African progressed to a grand slam final for just the second time with an impressive yet gruelling run at the All England Club, beating Roger Federer in the quarter-finals and then coming through a six-and-a-half-hour marathon against John Isner in the last four.

Although Anderson was then beaten comfortably on Sunday by Novak Djokovic, he is keen to improve further on his career-high ranking.

"I feel like I belong. I need to keep working hard and hopefully give myself more opportunities like this," Anderson told Jacaranda FM.

"It's a goal I've had for a long time. I think it took a little longer than I would have liked, but I'm really happy to be standing here now at number five in the world.

"It's a dream coming true, but I think I can re-align my goals and I feel like I can continue down the path that I'm on. There's no reason why I can't get that ranking even higher."

Another incredible milestone, reaching the @ATPWorldTour Top 5 in the world Happy to see all the hard work paying off! pic.twitter.com/wibcvuEcE8 — Kevin Anderson (@KAndersonATP) July 16, 2018