Konta admits to doubts after another early Roland Garros exit

After another first-round French Open loss, Johanna Konta said she had lingering doubts in Paris.

Brit Johanna Konta

Johanna Konta suggested the constant questions over her French Open record had created some doubt after she suffered another early exit at Roland Garros.

The British 22nd seed was beaten by Yulia Putintseva 6-4 6-3 in the first round in Paris on Sunday.

It marked the fourth consecutive year in which Konta, 27, has lost in the opening round at the French Open, remaining without a main-draw win at the grand slam.

Speaking to reporters after her loss, Konta said it was tough to put her poor record at the major behind her.

"If every time you went in to work, let's say you went into work because, obviously, you travel, and let's say for a few years your pieces of writing have just been crap every time when you come into Roland Garros. Right? Just crap," she said.

"And then your colleagues start to say, 'You know, you really suck around that time'. And that happens for a few years.

"How would you guys digest that, and would you feel any sort of kind of back, lingering kind of, oh, you know what? I want to prove these b******* wrong, but, you know, it's just kind of lingering there.

"So it's not something I would like to buy into, and I don't think I do. However, you guys don't make it easy."