×
Krish, Garagi win U-16 titles at Fenesta Nationals

PTI
NEWS
News
5   //    13 Oct 2018, 18:54 IST

New Delhi, Oct 13 (PTI) Krish Patel outclassed Denim Yadav 6-0 6-1 to emerge Under-16 boys champion while Gargi Pawar took the U-16 girls crown after fighting off the challenge of Vipasha Mehra 6-4 6-3 as the Fenesta Open National championships concluded here on Saturday.

There was no fight in the U-16 boys final with Krish crushing Yadav without breaking a sweat.

"It's a very happy moment for me. This was my dream to win the Fenesta Open. I worked very hard for it. So I feel great after winning the title," said Krish.

In the under-14 boys final, Udit Gogoi turned on the heat with some smart play from the back court to crush Aman Dahiya 6-1, 6-4.

"Congratulations to my opponent Aman Dahiya for playing well. He lost the first set that made him really nervous. I wish to play with him again," said Udit.

Renee Singh won the U-14 girls title after getting the better of top seed Vaishnavi Adkar 7-5 6-2.

"If anyone has to beat Vaishnavi, you have to be at your best. I guess I did it, that's why I won. She played really well today. She had hit a lot of winners than me. I hit the ball hard," said Renee

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
