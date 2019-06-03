×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Nadal to keep birthday celebrations low key at Roland Garros

Omnisport
NEWS
News
5   //    03 Jun 2019, 00:10 IST
RafaelNadal - cropped
Rafael Nadal celebrates winning his French Open fourth-round match against Juan Ignacio Londero

Rafael Nadal will be keeping his birthday celebrations low key after ensuring he will feature in the French Open quarter-finals the following day.

Second seed Nadal eased through a fourth-round meeting with grand slam debutant Juan Ignacio Londero 6-2 6-3 6-3 in hot and windy conditions on Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday.

The Spaniard's hopes of a 12th title at Roland Garros remain alive but he will not be going overboard when he turns 33 on Monday.

Asked how his birthday celebrations have changed over the years, Nadal replied: "Not much, because celebrations are not that good when I am not here, because that means that I lost or I have been injured. But in terms of a party, it is higher when I am at home than when I am here.

"Tomorrow what can I do? Just celebrate here a little bit with the people from the tournament, all the workers there that, being honest, for me, they are so special, because I always had an amazing relationship with all of them.

"And then probably have a dinner, small dinner. But I play the next day, so not a big thing."

He added with a chuckle: "And I am not happy to be 33 already."

Nadal's domination of the French Open began when he lifted La Coupe des Mousquetaires on his debut as a teenager in 2005, and he is pleased to have displayed greater longevity than many thought was possible.

Advertisement

"Obviously when I was 18, thinking that I could still be here at the age of 33, it was probably something incredible and impossible to think about," said Nadal.

"Some people thought that I would finish my career a bit earlier. But some of us have been pushing to continue fighting a bit longer.

"Luckily, despite all the [injury] problems I had, the most positive thing is that I managed to maintain the desire and the pleasure of moments, obviously with some highs and some lows.

"But even when you had a low moment, I always found the motivation to continue and continue with my illusions and my hopes. Also, I had people supporting me."

Advertisement
Roland Garros: A philatelic flashback on the champions
RELATED STORY
Top 3 performances by Rafael Nadal in Roland Garros finals
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Federer, Nadal and Wawrinka set to light up the Round of 16
RELATED STORY
Nadal cruises into round three at Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Preview, where to watch, live stream details and more
RELATED STORY
Nadal continues Roland Garros march by overcoming Londero
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: Is clay king Nadal finally vulnerable at Roland Garros?
RELATED STORY
Roland Garros 2019: Is Stan Wawrinka the dark horse in the tournament?
RELATED STORY
Rafael Nadal at Roland Garros: An ongoing fairytale
RELATED STORY
French Open 2019: The top Opta facts ahead of Roland Garros
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us