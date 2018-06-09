Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ramit, Sunayna, Tanvi break into Asian Games squad

Press Trust of India
NEWS
News 09 Jun 2018, 16:45 IST
23

Chennai, June 9 (PTI) Ramit Tandon is the sole new face in the Indian men's squad for the Asian Games scheduled in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. The women's team has two fresh faces in Tamil Nadu's Sunayna Kuruvilla and Delhi's Tanvi Khanna. Considering that the Women's World Team Championship follows the Asian Games in Dalian in September, it was decided that the same team will compete in the Chinese city.

Experience is the strength of the contingent with the men's squad to be spearheaded by the highest ranking Indian in Saurav Ghosal besides includes Harinder Pal Sandhu and Mahesh Mangaonkar. Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal pick themselves automatically in the women's side.

India had won a record four medals at the Incheon Asian Games four years ago including a men's team gold.

The criteria that the SRFI adopted for selecting the men's team was to give weightage to players who have been regulars on the professional circuit.

With five of them (Vikram Malhotra is the fifth) in the list, the team composition was easy with June PSA rankings as the key parameter.

Saurav and Harinder as the top two will play both the singles and team event while Ramit and Mahesh will be part of the team event.

In the women's section, the picture was different. With two high performing players and high rankers in Joshna and Dipika, it was clear the services of these two will be utilised for singles and team events.

For the two remaining slots to fill for the team event, trials were conducted at the ISA courts in Chennai over five days from June 5.

It was decided to call those players who had finished top four in the last national and those who have been participating in the PSA events.

Under this criteria, the players who had attended the trials were Sunayna, Tanvi, Sachika Ingale, Janet Vidhi, Aparajitha Balamurukan, Urwashi Joshi and Riya Sisodia. A few others Akanksha Salunkhe, Lakshya R and Anaka Alankamony declined the invitation while Ashita Bhengra pulled out at the last minute citing injury

Asian Games 2018: Leander Paes makes a comeback to India...
RELATED STORY
Asian Games 2018: Leander Paes set for return, Yuki...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Svitolina beats Kuzmova to ease into...
RELATED STORY
Zverev denies Dzumhur in Roland Garros thriller to break...
RELATED STORY
Nadal marches past Marterer into French Open quarters
RELATED STORY
Keys, Stephens and Putintseva break new ground at Roland...
RELATED STORY
Imperious Halep marches into last eight
RELATED STORY
Kasatkina into uncharted territory with Wozniacki win
RELATED STORY
Djokovic cruises into record 12th Roland Garros...
RELATED STORY
French Open 2018: Sharapova overcomes lost ground to win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us