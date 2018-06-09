Ramit, Sunayna, Tanvi break into Asian Games squad

Chennai, June 9 (PTI) Ramit Tandon is the sole new face in the Indian men's squad for the Asian Games scheduled in Jakarta and Palembang from August 18 to September 2. The women's team has two fresh faces in Tamil Nadu's Sunayna Kuruvilla and Delhi's Tanvi Khanna. Considering that the Women's World Team Championship follows the Asian Games in Dalian in September, it was decided that the same team will compete in the Chinese city.

Experience is the strength of the contingent with the men's squad to be spearheaded by the highest ranking Indian in Saurav Ghosal besides includes Harinder Pal Sandhu and Mahesh Mangaonkar. Joshna Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal pick themselves automatically in the women's side.

India had won a record four medals at the Incheon Asian Games four years ago including a men's team gold.

The criteria that the SRFI adopted for selecting the men's team was to give weightage to players who have been regulars on the professional circuit.

With five of them (Vikram Malhotra is the fifth) in the list, the team composition was easy with June PSA rankings as the key parameter.

Saurav and Harinder as the top two will play both the singles and team event while Ramit and Mahesh will be part of the team event.

In the women's section, the picture was different. With two high performing players and high rankers in Joshna and Dipika, it was clear the services of these two will be utilised for singles and team events.

For the two remaining slots to fill for the team event, trials were conducted at the ISA courts in Chennai over five days from June 5.

It was decided to call those players who had finished top four in the last national and those who have been participating in the PSA events.

Under this criteria, the players who had attended the trials were Sunayna, Tanvi, Sachika Ingale, Janet Vidhi, Aparajitha Balamurukan, Urwashi Joshi and Riya Sisodia. A few others Akanksha Salunkhe, Lakshya R and Anaka Alankamony declined the invitation while Ashita Bhengra pulled out at the last minute citing injury