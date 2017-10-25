Relaxed Wozniacki finds round-robin play to her liking

by Reuters 25 Oct 2017, 22:20 IST

Tennis - WTA Tour Finals - Singapore Indoor Stadium, Singapore - October 25, 2017 Denmark's Caroline Wozniacki celebrates winning her group stage match with Romania's Simona Halep REUTERS/Jeremy Lee

By John O'Brien

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Caroline Wozniacki believes the round-robin format used at the WTA Finals has helped her relax into this year's tournament but finds it difficult to explain the stunning form that has eased her into the semi-finals with a match to spare.

The Dane started her fifth appearance at the eight-woman event with a 6-2 6-0 victory over Elina Svitolina and followed up with a 6-0 6-2 win over world number one Simona Halep on Wednesday.

"I think I played really well," Wozniacki told reporters after her ruthless dismantling of Halep.

"I don't know really how I can rate it, but I think both the other match and this match today I think both I played on a really high level. I think it must have been really frustrating for the other girls," she added.

"I just ran a lot of balls down, played aggressive and I mixed up the pace and everything that I wanted to do kind of went my way."

Her familiarity with the tournament coupled with the fact she has won more matches on the WTA Tour this season than any other player has enabled Wozniacki to enjoy playing in Singapore rather than fearing her rivals.

"I think playing the top players in the world means you have to play your best level to beat anyone here," the 27-year-old added.

"You come into the tournament knowing that you can easily go 0-3 in the group, and if you don't play your best tennis, and sometimes even if you play great, you can still leave the tournament not having won a match.

"I think that kind of motivates me to just start off strong and go for it. You have nothing to lose at that point. Even if you lose the first match, you still have a chance to go through. I think it's just a nice cushion to have."

World number six Wozniacki, who can still end the year at the top of the rankings with a tournament victory on Sunday, concludes her Red Group campaign against Frenchwoman Caroline Garcia on Friday.

(Editing by John O'Brien, editing by Ed Osmond)