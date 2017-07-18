Simon stunned by Cecchinato, Karlovic learns Newport fate

Ivo Karlovic will begin his Hall of Fame Open defence against Denis Kudla, while Gilles Simon was shocked by Marco Cecchinato in Croatia.

by Omnisport News 18 Jul 2017, 04:35 IST

Gilles Simon in action

Fifth seed Gilles Simon was sent tumbling out of the Croatian Open at the first hurdle by Marco Cecchinato, while Denis Kudla set up a clash with defending Hall of Fame Open champion Ivo Karlovic.

Former world number six Simon let 11 break points slip and Cecchinato converted six of them to secure a 6-1 3-6 6-1 win for his first main-draw victory on the ATP Tour since April.

The Italian will take on Croatian wildcard Ivan Dodig in the second round after he saw off Marius Copil 6-4 7-6 (7-4) on Monday, with a quarter-final clash against top seed David Goffin likely to await the winner.

In Newport, a brilliant third set from 178th ranked Kudla rounded off a 6-4 5-7 6-0 victory over Mitchell Krueger and sent him into a second-round match with second seed and 2016 winner Karlovic.

Taylor Fritz was not as fortunate as fellow American Kudla with a 6-3 6-3 loss to Tobias Kamke sending the German through to face third seed Adrian Mannarino, while Adrian Menendez-Maceiras overcame Stefan Kozlov 6-2 7-6 (7-5) for a match-up with Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

It was not good news for eighth seed Illya Marchenko, who was upstaged 7-6 (7-2) 1-6 6-4 by Bjorn Fratangelo.

In the only main-draw match at the Swedish Open, home hope Mikael Ymer twice failed to serve out the opening set as he fell to a 7-6 (7-5) 7-5 defeat to Henri Laaksonen. Next up for the Swiss will be third seed Pablo Cuevas.