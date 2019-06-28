×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Stomach bug forces defending champion Dzumhur out of Antalya Open

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    28 Jun 2019, 00:12 IST
DamirDzumhur - Cropped
Damir Dzumhur in action at the French Open

Damir Dzumhur's defence of the Antalya Open title is over after he was forced to retire from his quarter-final against Jordan Thompson with a stomach complaint.

The Bosnian was 7-5 1-0 down when he was forced to withdraw, meaning third seed Thompson advanced to a last-four meeting with Miomir Kecmanovic, who booked his maiden ATP Tour semi-final spot by ousting Serbian compatriot Viktor Troicki 6-3 6-4.

Last year's final saw Dzumhur defeat Adrian Mannarino, who was also runner-up to Yuichi Sugita in 2017, but there will be no third straight appearance in the decider for the second-seeded Frenchman after he lost out 3-6 7-6 (7-3) 6-3 to Lorenzo Sonego.

Victory sets up a first Tour semi-final for Sonego, who will next face Pablo Carreno Busta after he overcame Bernard Tomic in three sets.

At the Nature Valley International, Kyle Edmund put a nightmare first set behind him to win an all-British tie against Dan Evans 1-6 6-3 6-4.

Taylor Fritz, who will meet Edmund in the semi-finals, advanced in straight sets, as did his American compatriot Sam Querrey.

Querrey ousted Fernando Verdasco to set up a last-four date with Thomas Fabbiano after his 6-4 6-3 beating of Gilles Simon.

Advertisement
Dzumhur makes successful start to Antalya defence
RELATED STORY
Sonego shocks Sousa, Troicki labours through at Antalya Open
RELATED STORY
Simon eases through at Eastbourne as Murray heads out
RELATED STORY
Top seeds tumble out in Eastbourne and Antalya
RELATED STORY
Defending champion Coric comes through Halle thriller
RELATED STORY
Miami Open 2019: Djokovic knocked out of tournament after puzzling loss to Bautista Agut
RELATED STORY
Halle Open 2019: Men's singles draw analysis
RELATED STORY
Nadal tips Auger-Aliassime for greatness
RELATED STORY
Halle Open 2019: Roger Federer faces John Millman in his first grasscourt challenge of the year
RELATED STORY
Halep unfazed by pressure of defending French Open title
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us