Thiem through in Hamburg as Swiss Open seeds falter

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    26 Jul 2018, 23:24 IST
Thiemcropped
Dominic Thiem celebrates

Dominic Thiem eased through to the quarter-finals in Hamburg on Thursday, as Fabio Fognini and Borna Coric were dumped out of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

Austrian star Thiem saw off John Millman with ease at the German Tennis Championships to set up a last-eight clash with Nicolas Jarry, handed a walkover by Richard Gasquet.

Thiem won 6-2 6-2 and never looked in trouble as his pursuit of a third clay-court ATP World Tour title of the season continues.

Third seed Pablo Carreno Busta was similarly comfortable when Aljaz Bedene retired halfway through the second set.

Nikoloz Basilashvili saw off Pablo Cuevas 7-6 (8-6) 6-4.

It was a miserable day for the seeds at the Swiss Open, meanwhile, as Jurgen Zopp's impressive run continued.

Having qualified and defeated 2017 finalist Yannick Hanfmann in the first round, the Estonian's latest scalp was that of top seed Fognini, going through 6-1 3-6 6-3.

Zopp will now play Facundo Bagnis, who beat Marc-Andrea Huesler 7-6 (12-10) 6-1.

Coric also crashed out to Laslo Djere, 6-4 1-6 6-1, while 17-year-old Felix Auger Aliassime let a one-set lead slip to lucky loser Viktor Galovic.

