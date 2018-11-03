×
Wang through to final after crushing Muguruza

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    03 Nov 2018, 19:34 IST
WangQiang-Cropped
Wang Qiang celebrates beating Garbine Muguruza

Wang Qiang made the most of her second opportunity at the WTA Elite Trophy as she hammered Garbine Muguruza to set up a final with Ashleigh Barty, who ended Julia Goerges' defence.

Home hope Wang failed to reach the last four but replaced Madison Keys in the semi-final line-up after the American pulled out with a knee injury.

And the Chinese duly became the first woman to reach the final of the tournament, crushing Muguruza 6-2 6-0 in just an hour and 12 minutes in Zhuhai.

Wang struck the first blow in an 11-minute Muguruza service game, taking her third break point, and the Spaniard was unable to recover from that setback.

The final 11 games of the match went the way of Wang, who needed only 24 minutes to bagel Muguruza in the second set as the two-time grand slam champion's season ended in disappointing fashion.

She will meet Barty in Sunday's showpiece after the Australian came from behind to beat defending champion Goerges.

The writing looked to be on the wall when Barty fell a set and a break down, but she demonstrated admirable resilience to force what proved a one-sided decider.

Goerges crumbled in the third, Barty claiming her first career win over the German 4-6 6-3 6-2.

Omnisport
NEWS
