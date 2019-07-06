Wimbledon celebrates sporting stars as Centre Court salutes Royal Box heroes

Jonny Bairstow waves to the Centre Court crowd at Wimbledon

Wimbledon welcomed a host of sporting heroes to the Royal Box on Saturday - including the trophy-chasing stars of England's Cricket World Cup team.

Captain Eoin Morgan was a guest, along with key batsmen Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root, while Test bowlers James Anderson and Stuart Broad and former England skipper Andrew Strauss joined them at the All England Club.

England football and rugby union bosses Gareth Southgate and Eddie Jones were also introduced to the Centre Court crowd by BBC presenter Sue Barker.

Olympic gold medal winners Chris Hoy, Ben Ainslie, Giles Scott, Mo Farah and Sebastian Coe also took up the chance to watch from the best seats in the house.

Tottenham and England midfielder Eric Dier made an appearance, as did English rugby union stars Maro Itoje, Jonny May and Dylan Hartley and Wales skipper Alun Wyn Jones, England netball captain Ama Agbeze, golfers Laura Davies, Catriona Matthew and Matt Fitzpatrick, and former boxers Carl Froch and David Haye.

Former British tennis number one Anne Keothavong was joined by Great Britain Davis Cup captain Leon Smith, and past Wimbledon champions Martina Navratilova, Billie Jean King and Ann Jones were afforded prime seats.

Rod Laver, the great Australian left-hander, was front and centre and received a replica trophy from Wimbledon chairman Philip Brook to mark 50 years since his 1969 Wimbledon triumph.

Laver went on to complete his second singles calendar grand slam in that year, an unmatched feat in the sport.

An emotional moment on Centre Court...



