Win more than Djokovic? Let's chill out – Zverev

NEWS
News
12   //    19 Nov 2018, 08:38 IST
AlexanderZverev - Cropped
German Alexander Zverev

Alexander Zverev laughed off suggestions he could match Novak Djokovic's career, saying it was too soon for such claims.

Zverev, 21, clinched the biggest title of his career so far with a 6-4 6-3 win over Djokovic in the ATP Finals decider on Sunday.

That marked his 10th ATP World Tour crown, a tally not yet close to matching that of Djokovic (72).

Zverev hopes he can one day reach Djokovic's level, but said it was too soon to discuss that.

"Oh, Jesus. Oh my God. God. I mean I won one of those, he won five," he told a news conference.

"He's won, I don't know what, 148 more titles than me, so let's not go there for now.

"I hope I can be great, but let's chill out for a little bit."

Zverev is still searching for his first grand slam title, with his run to the French Open quarter-finals this year his best result.

The German expects the likes of Djokovic, 31, Roger Federer, 37, and Rafael Nadal, 32, to continue challenging at majors.

"They're still going to be the guys to beat at the big tournaments. I will hope I'll do everything I can to get better, to compete always," Zverev said.

"I feel like I'm doing that but I still have a lot of things to improve. Hopefully next year I'll be able to play better tennis than I did this year, even though it's been a good year."

