×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Yastremska sets up Stosur clash in Strasbourg

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    21 May 2019, 04:00 IST
Dayana Yastremska - cropped
Dayana Yastremska will meat Samantha Stasur in the Internationaux de Strasbourg

Internationaux de Strasbourg sixth seed Dayana Yastremska cruised past Pauline Parmentier to set up a second-round tie with Samantha Stosur.

Yastremska has struggled with illness and injury since winning the Thailand Open earlier in the season, but showed no signs of fatigue on Monday, 20 May 2019.

The 19-year-old made light work of Parmentier - a former Strasbourg semi-finalist - in the first set, though the Frenchwoman rallied in the second before Yastremska prevailed on her third match point.

Next up will be Stosur, who the Ukrainian defeated in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, after the 2011 US Open champion defeated Jessica Pegula 6-3 6-1.

Top seed Ashleigh Barty starts her tournament against Daria Gavrilova on Tuesday.

Elsewhere, there were surprise defeats for eighth seed Zhang Shuai, who lost 6-4 6-1 to Astra Sharma, and fifth seed Sofia Kenin, beaten in straight sets by Chloe Paquet.

Rain prevented play in all but one match at the Nuremberg Cup, with Mona Barthel overcoming Paula Ormaechea 6-3 3-6 6-2.

Advertisement
Vekic sets up Bertens final in St Petersburg
RELATED STORY
Dubai Duty Free 2019: Muguruza forces Yastremska to fall in opening round
RELATED STORY
Sabalenka ends clay drought in style with Strasbourg success
RELATED STORY
Yastremska comes back from the brink to claim Thailand title
RELATED STORY
Know all about the sets in tennis
RELATED STORY
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championship 2019: Muguruza contains Zheng in straight sets
RELATED STORY
Italian Open 2019: Azarenka routs Zhang in straight sets
RELATED STORY
WTA Qatar Total Open: Strycova wins sole main-draw match in Qatar
RELATED STORY
Kvitova suffers shock St Petersburg exit at hands of Vekic
RELATED STORY
Barty beats Azarenka to level up Fed Cup semi-final
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us