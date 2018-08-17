Marlins pitcher Urena handed six-game ban for intentionally hitting Acuna

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Urena has been suspended six games for intentionally throwing at Atlanta Braves slugger Ronald Acuna Jr, the MLB announced.

Urena drilled Acuna with a 97.5-mph fastball on his first pitch during Atlanta's 5-2 victory on Wednesday, leading to outrage from the Braves.

It resulted in manager Brian Snitker getting ejected and first-base coach Eric Young Sr. receiving a one-game suspension for their actions after the pitch midweek.

Acuna entered the game with eight home runs in eight games, including five successive with a home run and three consecutive with a lead-off homer.

Urena made sure he did not do damage against him.

The highly-controversial pitch garnered the attention of other MLB managers. Detroit Tigers skipper Ron Gardenhire was not a fan of Urena's actions.

"I would be mad enough if I were the manager, I might start him tomorrow and lead him off just so they can smoke him and knock him out just because he did something so stupid," Gardenhire said.

Urena, 26, is 3-12 this season with a 4.74 ERA, and he will now have to rebuild his reputation after plunking one of the game's bright, young stars.

Meanwhile, the Braves announced on Thursday that Acuna's CT scan on his left elbow was normal.