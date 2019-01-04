×
AP Source: Grizzlies acquire Holiday from Bulls

Associated Press
NEWS
News
6   //    04 Jan 2019, 07:49 IST
AP Image

CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the struggling Memphis Grizzlies have acquired guard Justin Holiday from the Chicago Bulls for guards MarShon Brooks and Wayne Selden Jr.

The person spoke Thursday on the condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced. Chicago also received second-round picks in 2019 and 2020 in the deal that was first reported by ESPN.

The Grizzlies are hoping Holiday — averaging 11.6 points — can provide a lift. They have dropped 10 of 13 and had what general manager Chris Wallace described as an "emotionally charged" meeting following a loss to Detroit on Wednesday night.

Memphis has fallen from first to 10th in the Western Conference after a 12-5 start.

With Holiday gone, rookie Chandler Hutchison figures to play a bigger role for Chicago. Brooks is averaging 6.6 points and Selden is scoring 5.4.

Associated Press
NEWS
