Curry dreaming of third MVP after stunning 51-point haul

Stephen Curry celebrates against the Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry hopes his astonishing display in the Golden State Warriors' 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards can keep him in the conversation for a third NBA MVP award.

Curry shone at Oracle Arena with 51 points in just 31 minutes on court in Wednesday's victory, the point guard not even taking to the floor in the fourth quarter.

It was the second time in his career that Curry has scored 51 points against the Wizards, and immediately began talk of a third MVP.

That would see him join Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone on three wins, something Curry would be privileged to achieve.

"If you think about the guys who have won three it would definitely be special," he told a post-match media conference.

"It's something I would never have thought I had the opportunity to go after but it's more about staying within myself and doing what I need to do.

"Those conversations will happen, and I want to give people a reason to notice what's going on, for sure."

Reflecting on his sensational display, Curry admitted it had been a special night for the Warriors and one he hopes they can repeat as they look to win a third NBA Finals in a row.

"It's just one game but I had an amazing night," he added. "A special night, hopefully there is more to come.

The two-time MVP's 10 career games with double-digit three-pointers are the most by any player in NBA history #StephGonnaSteph pic.twitter.com/7xVZB4bTAX — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 25, 2018

"It's 82 games no matter how you slice it, the way that we've gotten off to a great start as a team and me individually, we want to try and sustain that and continue to work on the things that are going to help us win the championship.

"Nights like these are fun, and you need them from time to time to keep the buzz going, but it's about winning and we want to hold ourselves to the highest standards this season."