×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी

Curry dreaming of third MVP after stunning 51-point haul

Omnisport
NEWS
News
23   //    25 Oct 2018, 17:10 IST
stephencurry - cropped
Stephen Curry celebrates against the Washington Wizards

Stephen Curry hopes his astonishing display in the Golden State Warriors' 144-122 victory over the Washington Wizards can keep him in the conversation for a third NBA MVP award.

Curry shone at Oracle Arena with 51 points in just 31 minutes on court in Wednesday's victory, the point guard not even taking to the floor in the fourth quarter.

It was the second time in his career that Curry has scored 51 points against the Wizards, and immediately began talk of a third MVP.

That would see him join Magic Johnson, Larry Bird and Moses Malone on three wins, something Curry would be privileged to achieve. 

"If you think about the guys who have won three it would definitely be special," he told a post-match media conference.

"It's something I would never have thought I had the opportunity to go after but it's more about staying within myself and doing what I need to do. 

"Those conversations will happen, and I want to give people a reason to notice what's going on, for sure."

Reflecting on his sensational display, Curry admitted it had been a special night for the Warriors and one he hopes they can repeat as they look to win a third NBA Finals in a row.

"It's just one game but I had an amazing night," he added. "A special night, hopefully there is more to come.

"It's 82 games no matter how you slice it, the way that we've gotten off to a great start as a team and me individually, we want to try and sustain that and continue to work on the things that are going to help us win the championship. 

"Nights like these are fun, and you need them from time to time to keep the buzz going, but it's about winning and we want to hold ourselves to the highest standards this season."

Omnisport
NEWS
Stephen Curry dazzles for 51 points in sensational start
RELATED STORY
5 Memorable Games of Stephen Curry against the Cleveland...
RELATED STORY
2019 NBA MVP candidates
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Why Players Dislike Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
Curry: Slap me if I tire of championship celebrations
RELATED STORY
Stephen Curry scores 51 points with 11 3s as Warriors win
RELATED STORY
NBA: Top 5 greatest Point Guards of all time
RELATED STORY
5 Times Stephen Curry failed miserably from the...
RELATED STORY
Curry cooks Wizards with 51 points, Raptors remain unbeaten
RELATED STORY
How the NBA has evolved around Steph Curry
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us