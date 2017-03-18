Harden heroics not enough for Rockets, Celtics win

The Houston Rockets lost despite James Harden's heroics as the Boston Celtics edged to an NBA win.

by Omnisport News 18 Mar 2017, 10:46 IST

James Harden starred as the Houston Rockets suffered a surprise NBA loss, while the Boston Celtics won without Isaiah Thomas.

Harden's big triple-double was not enough for the Rockets, who went down to the New Orleans Pelicans 128-112 on Friday.

Even without star Thomas, the Celtics got the job done, edging the Brooklyn Nets 98-95.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors rallied past the Detroit Pistons.

HARDEN HEROICS NOT ENOUGH

Harden posted 41 points, 14 rebounds and 11 assists, but the Rockets were beaten.

His latest performance saw him set the record for most 40+ point triple-doubles in a season with six.

Solomon Hill (30 points) and Anthony Davis (24 points and 15 rebounds) saw the Pelicans to victory.

DeMarcus Cousins missed the clash due to injury.

NO THOMAS, NO PROBLEMS

Thomas was sidelined with a knee injury for the Celtics, but Boston still got past the Nets.

Jae Crowder had a double-double of 24 points and 12 rebounds, one of five Celtics to have double digits in points.

RAPTORS RALLY

The Raptors outscored the Pistons 27-9 in the fourth quarter to claim an 87-75 victory.

DeMar DeRozan had 14 points, eight rebounds and six assists for the Raptors.

WIZARDS BEAT BULLS, 76ERS CRUISE

The Washington Wizards got 20 assists from John Wall to edge the Chicago Bulls 112-107, while the Philadelphia 76ers thrashed the Dallas Mavericks 116-74.

The Orlando Magic beat the Phoenix Suns 109-103, the Miami Heat eased past the Minnesota Timberwolves 123-105 and the Milwaukee Bucks held on to overcome the Los Angeles Lakers 107-103.

CAVS AT CLIPPERS

The Cleveland Cavaliers (45-22) are sure to be tested when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (40-29) at Staples Center on Saturday.