Raptors hire Nick Nurse as next coach

Nick Nurse has agreed a reported three-year deal worth $10million to take over from Dwane Casey at the Toronto Raptors.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 15 Jun 2018, 00:12 IST
8
TorontoRaptors - cropped
Toronto Raptors' Air Canada Centre

The Toronto Raptors have handed assistant Nick Nurse the team's coaching role after a month-long search to replace Dwane Casey.

Casey was fired by the Raptors on May 11, having led the team to a franchise-record 59 regular-season wins, and has now been replaced by Nurse, who had been on his staff in Toronto since 2013.

The new man has reportedly agreed a three-year deal worth nearly $10million, with the Raptors confident Nurse can make the step up and challenge for an NBA championship.

"Nick is an innovative coach who has a tremendous basketball IQ and a unique approach to the Xʼs and Oʼs," team president Masai Ujiri said in a statement.

"Weʼve valued his creativity and dedication as he focused on making our offense one of the best in the NBA, and we believe that he will bring those qualities to his new role as head coach.

"This is an exciting and important season for the Raptors, and I believe Nickʼs strong leadership and focus on winning are qualities which will help lead us to our ultimate goal, which is a championship."

Nurse previously spent six years as a D-League head coach, as well as coaching professional teams in England, where he was an assistant for Great Britain's 2012 Olympic team.

He added: "Iʼm proud to take on the role of head coach of the Toronto Raptors, and to continue to work with the exceptional players we have here.

"Iʼm grateful to Masai, Bobby, Larry Tanenbaum and the MLSE ownership for this opportunity.

"Toronto and the Raptors organization has been my home for the past five years, and Iʼve watched this group grow and succeed together. Iʼm looking forward to more of that this season, and to working towards our shared goal, which is to earn the right to call ourselves NBA Champions."

Casey was named coach of the Detroit Pistons on Monday.

