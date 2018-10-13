White set for six weeks out in latest Spurs injury blow

Derrick White

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White has a torn plantar fascia in his left foot and is likely to miss between six and eight weeks in the team's latest injury blow.

The Spurs have taken a beating recently, first with the loss of guards Dejounte Murray and rookie Lonnie Walker IV and now with White, a second-year player.

Coach Gregg Popovich revealed the latest injury and White's expected return date on Friday as San Antonio's depth at guard took another hit.

"That's three of our youngest, most talented, fastest kids," Popovich said. "We'll have to deal with it."

Murray is out for the season after tearing his right anterior cruciate ligament during a preseason loss to the Houston Rockets, while Walker underwent surgery on Monday to repair a torn right meniscus.

White reportedly felt an issue in his heel during the preseason defeat to the Atlanta Hawks in which he had 15 points, six rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes.

Bryn Forbes, a third-year player who started in 12 games last season and averaged 6.9 points in 80 games, is expected to start the team's final preseason outing against the Orlando Magic.

"There's so much junk in the world, you're better off if you look at the cup as half full," Popovich said.

"I just say that drafting Tim Duncan was probably all the luck we deserved for a long time. Now it's going the other way."