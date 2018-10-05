×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Finch named T20 captain as Australia unveil squad for Pakistan series

Omnisport
NEWS
News
173   //    05 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST
AaronFinch-cropped
Australia batsman Aaron Finch

Aaron Finch will skipper Australia's Twenty20 team after being handed the captaincy ahead of the country's three-match series with Pakistan.

Already set to make his Test debut against Pakistan in Dubai starting Sunday, Finch will lead the T20 side having previously captained the 20-over outfit prior to the 2016 World T20.

Mitch Marsh and Alex Carey have been named vice-captains by head coach Justin Langer, while uncapped batsman Ben McDermott is poised to make his bow in Abu Dhabi later this month.

Chris Lynn – who has starred with 437 runs in the JLT One-Day Cup for Queensland – is also back in the squad for the first time since injuring his shoulder against New Zealand in February, and all-rounder Glenn Maxwell is involved after being overlooked for the Test matches.

"I'd like to acknowledge Aaron, Mitch and Alex on being announced as the new captain and vice-captains of the Australian T20 squad," Langer said.

"They are outstanding young men and extremely talented cricketers. To be endorsed by their peers, and to then back it up with powerful presentations, just showcased their leadership qualities and vision for Australian cricket.

"Aaron has already captained Australia in the recent T20s we played in Zimbabwe, and I've been extremely impressed with his impact on the Test squad over here in the UAE. We know he's an exceptional player, and he's arguably the most in form T20 player in the world at the moment."

"As we outlined when he was selected as joint Test vice-captain last week, Mitch has experience captaining Australia A and WA, and he's an extremely popular member of the team," Langer added. "He's a very talented and humble young man who leads through his actions and shows genuine care for his team-mates."

The series gets underway in Abu Dhabi on October 24 before back-to-back games in Dubai on October 26 and 28.

 

Australia squad in full: Aaron Finch (captain), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Chris Lynn, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Ben McDermott, Darcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.

Omnisport
NEWS
3 players likely to debut for Australia in the first Test...
RELATED STORY
Finch among uncapped Australia quintet for Pakistan Tests
RELATED STORY
Australia announce squad for Test series against Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Australia crushes Pakistan by 9 wickets in T20 tri-series
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Australia in T20 tri-series final by 6 wkts
RELATED STORY
Gillespie backs Finch for Test success
RELATED STORY
Pakistan announce squad for Australia tests; Mohammad...
RELATED STORY
Pakistan drops Amir for test series against Australia
RELATED STORY
Pakistan beats Australia by 45 runs in T20 tri-series
RELATED STORY
Finch breaks own T20 record score as Aussies crush Zimbabwe
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us