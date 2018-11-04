×
Mumbai get some batting practice along with three points vs Railways

PTI
NEWS
News
234   //    04 Nov 2018, 18:50 IST

New Delhi, Nov 4 (PTI) Former skipper Aditya Tare scored his eighth first-class hundred on an inconsequential final day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter against Railways here on Sunday.

Having ensured three points by virtue of 104-run first innings lead by the end of the third day, Mumbai decided against sporting declaration reaching 321 for 5 when captains decided to call time.

Tare (100 no, 187 balls) and all-rounder Shivam Dube (69 no, 99 balls) added 163 runs for the unbroken sixth wicket stand. Tare's innings had 11 fours and two sixes and Shivam smashed eight fours and a couple of sixes.

The duo came together when Mumbai were 158 for 5 in their second innings but Tare-Dube didn't feel much pressure as the overall lead had already swelled to 262 runs by then.

Left-arm spinner Harsh Tyagi (3/86 in 36 overs) was the most successful bowler for Railways.

Siddhesh Lad (76, 168 balls) also continued in rich vein of form having scored 99 in the first innings. Lad will however rue the fact that he missed three-figure mark twice during the match and was dismissed by left-arm orthodox on both occasions.

Brief Scores

Mumbai 411 and 321/5 (Siddhesh Lad 76, Aditya Tare 100 no, Shivam Dube 69 no, Harsh Tyagi 3/86). Mumbai 3 points Railways 1.

Maharashtra 343. Vidarbha 120 and 501/8 (Faiz Fazal 131, Akshay Wadkar 122, Satyajeet Bacchhav 3/109). Maharashtra 3; Vidarbha 1

Baroda 290 and 179 (Pinal Shah 71, Rush Kalaria 6/35)

Gujarat 302 and 168/1 (Priyank Panchal 112). Gujarat win by 9 wickets.

Points: Gujarat 6; Baroda 0.

Saurashtra 475 and 178/5 (Sheldon Jackson 52, Sahil Gupta 4/69).

Chhattisgarh 355. Points Saurashtra 3; Chhattisgarh 1

PTI
NEWS
Press Trust of India (PTI) is a news agency in India
