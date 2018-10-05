×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Arnold selects uncapped trio, debutant Boyle in Socceroos squad

Omnisport
NEWS
News
16   //    05 Oct 2018, 09:09 IST
MartinBoyle-cropped
Scottish-born winger Martin Boyle

Hibernian winger Martin Boyle and Melbourne Victory's Thomas Deng are among four debutants included in Australia's squad ahead of their international friendly against Kuwait.

Socceroos head coach Graham Arnold named an initial 25-man squad for next week's training camp in the United Arab Emirates and the country's friendly against Kuwait on October 15.

Arnold – preparing for his first match in charge of the Socceroos – selected four debutants, including defender Boyle, Deng, PEC Zwolle loanee Denis Genreau and Midtjylland's Awer Mabil.

Boyle, however, will only travel to the UAE for the training camp as the 25-year-old Scottish-born winger waits on his international clearance.

The Socceroos squad included 21 players that were involved in September's training camp in Turkey, while Hertha Berlin star Mathew Leckie and Celtic's Tom Rogic are also in the fold having missed the camp.

"We believe we have selected a well-balanced squad to travel to the UAE and on to Kuwait City for our October camp," said Arnold, who will be without Mile Jedinak following his international retirement.

"This group will have the opportunity to build upon the standards and principles of play that we established in Antalya, and crucially have the chance to implement the new style that we are working towards in an international match situation when we play Kuwait.

"While some players have missed out on this camp, they, along with many other players globally, remain firmly on our radar as we work towards selecting the best possible squad to help us excel at next year’s AFC Asian Cup."

 

Australia squad in full: Mitch Langerak (Nagoya Grampus), Brad Jones (Al-Nasr), Mathew Ryan (Brighton and Hove Albion) Danny Vukovic (Genk); Aziz Behich (PSV), Milos Degenek (Red Star Belgrade), Thomas Deng (Melbourne Victory), Alex Gersbach (Rosenborg), Matthew Jurman (Al-Ittihad), Josh Risdon (Western Sydney Wanderers), Trent Sainsbury (PSV); Mustafa Amini (Aarhus), Daniel Arzani (Celtic), Denis Genreau (PEC Zwolle), Jackson Irvine (Hull City), Massimo Luongo (QPR), Mark Milligan (Hibernian), Aaron Mooy (Huddersfield Town), Tom Rogic (Celtic); Martin Boyle (Hibernian), Apostolos Giannou (AEK Larnaca), Tomi Juric (Luzern), Robbie Kruse (Bochum), Mathew Leckie (Hertha Berlin), Awer Mabil (Midtjylland)

Omnisport
NEWS
Arzani will shine at Celtic, says Socceroos boss Arnold
RELATED STORY
Sancho among three new faces in England squad
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Pune City Season Preview, Squad, Probable...
RELATED STORY
Robertson reveals assist battle with Alexander-Arnold
RELATED STORY
Football England squad announced
RELATED STORY
Australia captain Jedinak quits international football
RELATED STORY
Socceroos hero Cahill retires from internationals
RELATED STORY
Shaw, Lallana return to England squad, McCarthy called up
RELATED STORY
Goals at three World Cups and 50 for the Socceroos –...
RELATED STORY
ISL 2018-19: FC Goa Season Preview, Squad, Probable XI...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us