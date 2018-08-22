Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

BUNDESLIGA 2018-19: 5 new signings to watch out for

Associated Press
NEWS
News
174   //    22 Aug 2018, 15:58 IST
AP Image

BERLIN (AP) — Although the transfer window in the Bundesliga doesn't close until the end of August, there have been a number of big signings so far ahead of the season starting this weekend:

ALPHONSO DAVIES (Bayern Munich)

Although he won't join until Jan. 1, Alphonso Davies' signing for Bayern Munich is a coup for the team.

Bayern agreed to pay up to $22 million to the Vancouver Whitecaps for the 17-year-old Ghana-born striker, a record for a Major League Soccer player.

Davies' parents fled civil war in Monrovia before settling in Canada.

"As a kid, you dream about this moment and I'm happy it came through," Davies said. "Now it's time to continue working. I have to give everything to make the most of this opportunity."

Davies, who has already made six appearances for Canada, scored three goals at the 2016 CONCACAF Gold Cup.

ALASSANE PLEA (Borussia Moenchengladbach)

Alassane Plea became Borussia Moenchengladbach's record signing after the club agreed to pay $26.3 million to French club Nice for the 25-year-old forward.

He marked his competitive debut with a hat trick as 'Gladbach won 11-1 in the first round of the German Cup on Sunday.

Plea scored 16 goals in 35 league appearances in France last season and had 44 in 135 matches across all competitions for Nice after joining from Lyon in 2014.

"He's a versatile, fast and intelligent forward who has already underlined his qualities in Ligue 1 and in the Europa League," 'Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl said.

JEAN-PHILIPPE MATETA (Mainz)

Another promising French striker to make the move to Germany, 21-year-old Jean-Philippe Mateta joins Mainz after scoring 17 goals in 35 games while on loan at second-division club Le Havre from Lyon last season.

The youngest of seven siblings, Mateta is a two-footed forward who says he needs to improve his prowess with his head.

"But I'm not afraid of the goal. I'm a killer in front of that," Mateta said.

MARCELO SARACCHI (Leipzig)

Leipzig has a good track record when it comes to developing promising young players and Uruguayan left back Marcelo Saracchi could be the latest to benefit.

The 20-year-old defender, who joined from Argentine club River Plate, signed a five-year deal.

"I've followed the club's progress since they were promoted to the Bundesliga. I've been impressed with how such a young team has managed to cause such a stir in one of the best leagues in the world," Saracchi said.

Saracchi was sent off in his competitive debut for a tactical foul as the last defender in Leipzig's German Cup opener on Sunday.

MARIUS WOLF (Borussia Dortmund)

Dortmund made several important signings this offseason, including midfielders Thomas Delaney and Axel Witsel - who scored in his debut on Monday - but arguably the most exciting of its additions is Marius Wolf from Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 23-year-old winger helped lead Frankfurt's charge to the German Cup title last season, and he will provide further opportunities going forward for a team that was a little over-reliant on Germany forward Marco Reus in the past.

Wolf's performances for Frankfurt led some to call for his inclusion in Germany's World Cup squad. He had only joined Frankfurt on a permanent deal from Hannover in January.

"I'm not the slowest and I always want to give everything for the team," Wolf said after his Dortmund switch. "That's the most important thing."

___

More Bundesliga coverage: www.apnews.com/tag/Bundesliga

Associated Press
NEWS
LaLiga 2018/19: 5 Debutants to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
ITALIAN LEAGUE 2018-19: 5 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 6 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
Top 5 attacking defenders to watch out for this season
RELATED STORY
FIFA WC 2018: 5 Iceland players to watch out for
RELATED STORY
PREMIER LEAGUE 2018-19: 5 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
FRENCH LEAGUE 2018-19: 5 new signings to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 must-watch fixtures in Europe this weekend
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger's 5 best signings
RELATED STORY
BUNDESLIGA 2018-19: Guide to the promoted teams
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow SAR MAC 10:35 PM Sarpsborg 08 vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
24 Aug GEN BRO 12:00 AM Genk vs Brøndby
24 Aug PAR BES 12:00 AM Partizan vs Beşiktaş
24 Aug ZOR RB- 12:00 AM Zorya vs RB Leipzig
24 Aug RAP FCS 12:00 AM Rapid Wien vs FCSB
24 Aug OLI SPA 12:00 AM Olimpija vs Spartak Trnava
24 Aug GEN BOR 12:15 AM Gent vs Bordeaux
24 Aug RAN UFA 12:15 AM Rangers vs Ufa
24 Aug ROS SHK 12:15 AM Rosenborg vs Shkendija
FA Cup 2018-19
FT TOW STA
0 - 2
 Tower Hamlets vs Stanway Rovers
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us