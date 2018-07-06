Cardiff City captain Morrison among seven to sign new deals

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison

Cardiff City captain Sean Morrison is one of seven players to have agreed new contracts with the promoted club.

Morrison has signed a four-year deal, with Joe Ralls and Callum Paterson also committing their futures to the club to 2022.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing's new contract runs to 2021, while Lee Peltier and Matthew Connolly have penned two-year deals.

Brian Murphy's contract had expired but the goalkeeper has been given a fresh one-year contract to stay at Cardiff ahead of their impending Premier League campaign.

"We've worked really hard this week to get a number of the lads' contracts tied down ahead of the new season," said Neil Warnock.

The Cardiff manager also confirmed Iceland captain Aron Gunnarsson has agreed to sign a one-year contract extension.

"He wants to help us try and stay in the Premier League, and I think that's great," added Warnock.

"We had a chat six weeks ago and he told me he wanted to stay; now we're looking forward to him coming back in to the group."

Cardiff's preparations for the 2018-19 Premier League season has included the new signings of Bobby Reid, Alex Smithies, Josh Murphy and Greg Cunningham.