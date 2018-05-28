Egypt president wishes Salah speedy recovery

Injured Liverpool star Mohamed Salah received support from Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

Egypt president Abdel Fattah el-Sisi confirmed he contacted Mohamed Salah to wish the Liverpool star a speedy recovery from injury.

Salah, 25, suffered a shoulder injury during his side's 3-1 loss to Real Madrid in the Champions League final on Saturday.

There were initial fears Salah would miss the World Cup, but the Egypt international is confident he will be fit for the tournament.

El-Sisi confirmed Salah had suggested he would be ready for the showpiece event in Russia, where Egypt face the hosts, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay in Group A.

تواصلت مع إبن مصر البار وإبنى محمد صلاح للإطمئنان عليه بعد إصابته .. وكما توقعت وجدته بطلاً أقوى من الإصابة ومتحمساً لإستكمال مسيرة البطولة والتميز ، وقد أكدت له أنه أصبح رمزاً مصرياً يبعث على الفخر والإعتزاز وأننى أدعو الله له دعاء الأب لإبنه بأن يحفظه ويتم شفائه على خير. — Abdelfattah Elsisi (@AlsisiOfficial) May 27, 2018

"I have contacted the good son of Egypt and my son, Mohamed Salah, to reassure him after his injury," he wrote on Twitter.

"As I expected, I found him a hero who is stronger than the injury and is excited to continue the path of tournament and excellence."

He added: "I told him he became an Egyptian icon, sending an honour and pride.

"I pray for Allah, like a father to his son, for him to be well soon."

Egypt begin their World Cup campaign against Uruguay on June 15.