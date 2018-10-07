×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Guardiola won't hesitate to play Sterling at Anfield

Omnisport
NEWS
News
19   //    07 Oct 2018, 03:00 IST
Raheem Sterling - cropped
Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling.

Pep Guardiola has no concerns over throwing Raheem Sterling into the mix at Anfield when Manchester City take on fellow Premier League title contenders Liverpool.

The England forward became a target for disgruntled Reds fans when he left Merseyside in 2015 and still has not been forgiven by some.

Sterling did not start in the Champions League clash away to his former club in April, but Guardiola cited tactical reasons for that decision.

Ahead of Sunday's showdown with Jurgen Klopp's side, who are also unbeaten in the league, Guardiola said of Sterling's potential Anfield return: "It's not the first time.

"The reason why last season he didn't play was for another reason. It was for tactical movement, I wanted to go with Kyle Walker more attacking the right side than him.

"That was the plan and the idea. Sometimes it works, sometimes not.

"When he is a player for a long time with us, sooner or later he will go many, many times to Anfield. That is normal.

"He grew up there, he has good memories about his career there. Of course the Liverpool fans want him to play bad, he wants to play good, but I didn't do that [leave him out] for those reasons."

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City
Omnisport
NEWS
Guardiola: Liverpool responsible for averting bus attack...
RELATED STORY
Guardiola not motivated by revenge on 'excellent' Klopp
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Tactical Preview: Liverpool vs Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Manchester City: Guardiola seeks to overturn...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6...
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool will lose against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Liverpool vs Manchester City |...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us