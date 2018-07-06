Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Ivankovic warns Croatia about 'dangerous' Russia

Omnisport
NEWS
News
66   //    06 Jul 2018, 15:33 IST
Russia - Cropped
Russia celebrate

Former Croatia assistant coach Branko Ivankovic warned the nation of the dangers of facing World Cup hosts ahead of their quarter-final against Russia.

Zlatko Dalic's side take on Russia in the last eight in Sochi on Saturday, looking to reach the semi-finals at the showpiece tournament for the first time since 1998.

Back then, Croatia's incredible run was ended by hosts France, who went on to win the World Cup, while Miroslav Blazevic's men claimed third.

In 1998, Croatia scraped past Romania in the last 16, while they did similar against Denmark on Sunday.

Ivankovic, the assistant coach two decades ago, saw similarities between those matches and he knows what host nations can produce at a World Cup.

"This [the win over Denmark] really was a similar game to that one in many aspects. It was very tense to watch and to play," he told Omnisport.

"Back then, we had Germany as our opponents [in the quarter-finals] who were on top of the world at the time and now we have Russia.

"This should be an easier game but we can never be certain or take it easy because Russia is a host and it is always dangerous to play against hosts."

If Croatia overcome Russia, Dalic's side will face either England or Sweden in the semi-finals.

They can mark their place in history – Ivankovic hopes...
RELATED STORY
Modric was always going to be one of world's best, says...
RELATED STORY
After high of beating Spain, Russia must adapt for Croatia
RELATED STORY
Lovren: Croatia can outdo golden generation in Russia
RELATED STORY
Modric wowed by Eriksen but calls on Croatia 'golden...
RELATED STORY
Russia v Croatia: Perisic channelling iconic 1998 team in...
RELATED STORY
Croatia 1-1 Denmark: 5 Talking Points as Croatia win 3-2...
RELATED STORY
Croatia vs Denmark: Prediction
RELATED STORY
Vida: Croatia can win World Cup
RELATED STORY
Russia's confidence sky-high for Croatia quarterfinal
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us