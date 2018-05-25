Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Sports
  • Cricket
  • Football
  • WWE
  • Kabaddi
  • Badminton
  • Basketball
  • Pro Boxing
  • F1
  • Esports
  • Golf
  • Hockey
  • MMA
  • Running
  • Tennis
  • Poker
  • More
    • Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

    Mane sends 300 Liverpool shirts to Senegal village for Champions League final

    Liverpool star Sadio Mane has sent jerseys back to his old home village in Senegal for everyone to wear during the Champions League final.

    Omnisport
    NEWS
    News 25 May 2018, 13:23 IST
    1.03K
    sadio mane - cropped
    Liverpool forward Sadio Mane

    Sadio Mane has revealed he has bought 300 Liverpool shirts to send back to his old home village for fans to wear during the Champions League final on Saturday.

    The Reds forward was living in Banbali in south Senegal in 2005 when Liverpool last prevailed in the final of the competition, against AC Milan in Istanbul.

    Mane remembers watching that match, which Liverpool won on penalties after a dramatic 3-3 draw, and he expects the village to be glued to television screens this weekend when his side face Real Madrid in Kiev.

    To that end, he has sent some jerseys back to Banbali to help drum up some extra support.

    "If you'd said I would play in the final, I'd say that is something incredible in my life," he said. "Hopefully we are going to win. My family still live in the village – my mum and my uncle.

    "They are all going to be watching. There are 2,000 people in the village. I bought 300 Liverpool jerseys to send to them, so the fans can wear them to watch the final. I will be going back in the summer after the World Cup and – hopefully – I will be showing everyone a winner's medal."

    Liverpool's triumph 13 years ago was one of the most memorable in the competition's history, with Rafael Benitez's side fighting back from a 3-0 half-time deficit to claim the trophy.

    Mane was watching with a friend who, he says, "stopped watching until the end and ran like crazy to get away" before returning at full-time to see the result.

    "Three-nil down, then 3-3 and penalties," Mane remembered. "This is a big memory for me. He came back at the end and he could not believe it… even to this day, he cannot believe it! Liverpool had won!

    "I spoke to Youssouph this week. He is still in Senegal. He said to me: 'This time, do not be 3-0 down!'"

    Liverpool are considered underdogs by many to lift the trophy, with Madrid going in search of a third consecutive triumph in Europe's top competition.

    Mane accepts not everyone will be supporting his side in Ukraine but he insists a victory for Liverpool would be better for the game.

    "I cannot say most of the world will support us, because Real Madrid fans will say otherwise," he added. "Maybe everyone who is not for Real Madrid – and Everton, Manchester United and Manchester City fans!

    "But I think everyone else would like to see Liverpool win the trophy. It would be good for football."

    Liverpool Football Real Madrid CF Football
    A combined XI of Real Madrid and Liverpool ahead of the...
    RELATED STORY
    Liverpool 2007 Champions League final team vs the 2018...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final 2018: Red-hot Liverpool look to...
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Champions League Final Combined XI 
    RELATED STORY
    UEFA Champions League 2017/18: 5 best Liverpool players...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League 2017/18 Final: 1 player from each side...
    RELATED STORY
    Goals galore and sinking City - Liverpool's road to the...
    RELATED STORY
    5 Liverpool players Real Madrid must be wary of
    RELATED STORY
    Real Madrid v Liverpool: Key battles in the Champions...
    RELATED STORY
    Champions League Final: Comparing Liverpool's winning XI...
    RELATED STORY
    Fetching more content...
    Featured Matches
    International Friendlies 2018
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun SLO NET 12:15 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun MOR UKR 01:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun EGY COL 05:30 AM
    01 Jun KOR BOS 04:30 PM
    01 Jun AUS CZE 04:30 PM
    01 Jun GEO MAL 10:30 PM
    UEFA Champions League 2017-18
    Tomorrow REA LIV 12:15 AM
    select leagues:
    Featured Matches
    Premier League 2017/2018
    Primera División 2017/2018
    Bundesliga 2017/2018
    Indian Super League 2017/2018
    I-League 2017/2018
    Serie A 2017/2018
    World Cup 2018 Russia
    UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
    UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
    FA Cup 2017/2018
    League Cup 2017/2018
    Friendlies 2018