Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Maradona's unplanned farewell, Batigol and Messi magic - Nigeria v Argentina at the World Cup

Nigeria have the chance to dump Lionel Messi out of the World Cup by avoiding defeat to Argentina - but that has not always been easy.

Omnisport
NEWS
News 26 Jun 2018, 12:59 IST
742

MessiNigeria2014 - cropped
Lionel Messi against Nigeria in 2014

Argentina and Lionel Messi have their place at the 2018 World Cup on the line when they face familiar foes Nigeria in St Petersburg on Tuesday.

A 1-1 draw against Iceland after Messi was thwarted from the penalty spot, followed by a chastening 3-0 reverse to Croatia, means only a win will do for La Albiceleste and their under-fire head coach Jorge Sampaoli.

Nigeria vs Argentina Live | World Cup 2018

Thankfully for Messi and his team-mates, that is precisely what tends to happen when Argentina face Nigeria.

Remarkably, this is the fifth time the sides have been placed together at the group stage since 1994.

Although Nigeria can draw confidence from dispatching Iceland 2-0 last time out and a 4-2 friendly victory over a Messi-less Argentina last November, their World Cup history in this fixture does not make for encouraging reading.

[SELECCIÓN MAYOR]
#Rusia2018
 Martes 26 de junio
 15.00 (hora argentina)
 @Argentina - #Nigeria
 Zenit Arena
 https://t.co/7nE2C54zxb pic.twitter.com/RSrdnJ4ukx
— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) June 26, 2018

<script></script>

USA 1994 – Nigeria 1 Argentina 2

Samson Siasia beat the Argentina offside trap to break the deadlock after eight minutes but the long-haired hero of the piece proved to be Claudio Caniggia.

He slammed into the net after Gabriel Batistuta's free-kick was parried and Argentina were ahead within half an hour when Diego Maradona threaded a cute free-kick into the left channel for Caniggia to curl home a fine second.

However, it was Maradona who would sensationally dominate the post-match headlines. A failed drugs test meant his World Cup ended in disgrace and one of the greatest international careers of all time came to an abrupt end.

Japan/South Korea 2002 – Nigeria 0 Argentina 1

Argentina went into the 2002 World Cup with fitness questions surrounding a clutch of senior players but two of them combined in Ibaraki to score the only goal of the game – Batistuta expertly guiding in Juan Sebastian Veron's left-wing corner at the back post.

That was as good as it got for Argentina, however, as a 1-0 loss to England and a 1-1 draw against Sweden left them eliminated along with Nigeria at the end of the group stage – standings that represent a dream scenario this time around for Iceland supporters.

South Africa 2010 – Nigeria 0 Argentina 1

It turned out this fixture had not quite seen the last of Maradona, as he returned in the unlikely guise of Argentina head coach for the 2010 World Cup.

Gabriel Heinze powered home a corner when left unmarked to settle a forgettable contest. Nigeria would finish bottom of the group with a solitary point, while Argentina and their boisterous rookie boss were eventually thumped 4-0 by Germany in the quarter-finals.

Brazil 2014 – Nigeria 2 Argentina 3

Ahmed Musa's brilliant brace against Iceland means the Nigeria winger is in prime form to reprise his role from this mini-classic that decided top spot in the group four years ago.

Twice Musa found assured finishes in Porto Alegre, cancelling out Messi goals on each occasion – the little maestro's second a sumptuous free-kick.

Marcos Rojo was the unlikely match-winner from a 50th minute corner and Argentina would progress all the way to the final, where Germany pipped them 1-0 in extra-time.

Nigeria v Argentina: All eyes on Messi to rescue final...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Argentina could beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 reasons why Nigeria could beat...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 4 things Argentina could do in order to...
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2018: 3 things Argentina needs to do against...
RELATED STORY
How Argentina should line up against Nigeria
RELATED STORY
Messi, Argentina beaten 3-0 at World Cup, Croatia advances
RELATED STORY
Why Lionel Messi will leave Argentina at their lowest point
RELATED STORY
Argentina, Lionel Messi and the inculpability of shared...
RELATED STORY
Argentina 0-3 Croatia: 5 Talking Points, World Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us