Soccer: Man City's Bravo remains grounded despite Wolves heroics

Soccer: Man City's Bravo remains grounded despite Wolves heroics

by Reuters 26 Oct 2017, 14:36 IST

Soccer Football - Carabao Cup Fourth Round - Manchester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers - Etihad Stadium, Manchester, Britain - October 24, 2017 Manchester City's Claudio Bravo saves a penalty during the shootout REUTERS/Andrew Yates

(Reuters) - Manchester City's Claudio Bravo has no illusions about his role in the club even after Tuesday's heroics against Wolverhampton Wanderers and the Chile international remains focused on supporting first choice goalkeeper Ederson.

Since joining City in 2016, Bravo has played 30 games for the Premier League club but his debut season in England was far from smooth as the 34-year-old made costly mistakes and was benched in favour of Willy Caballero for several matches.

City recruited Ederson before the start of the current campaign and the 24-year-old has started all nine league games and three Champions League matches so far while Bravo has been relegated to cup competitions.

"I've got a lot of experience and I support Eddy (Ederson), who is doing well, he's a young keeper who needs people advising him," Bravo said.

"We get on well. It would be egotistical to not help him grow, to not give him some words of advice. I think it's my job, with my experience, and it helps things go well and helps us to achieve things."

Bravo also said that he would remain grounded after his impressive performance in City's League Cup shootout win over the Wolves garnered a lot of praise.

"I'm happy. I think if you prepare yourself, if you work hard, these type of things happen. The team needed a good performance from me and that's how it went," Bravo added.

"When you're called upon, you want to do your best. I want to do things well, to support the team. I think it was a magnificent night to experience and I'm calm — calmer than ever."

League leaders City will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run when they travel to West Bromwich Albion on Saturday.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)