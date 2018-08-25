Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Daly fades as Green takes sole lead at Czech Masters

Associated Press
43   //    25 Aug 2018, 02:06 IST
VYSOKY UJEZD, Czech Republic (AP) — Gavin Green boosted his chances of becoming the first Malaysian to win on the European Tour after the second round of the Czech Masters on Friday, while John Daly followed his opening 64 with a poor 3-over 75.

Five bogeys in his round meant that former British Open and U.S. PGA Championship winner Daly slipped to a tie for 36th place on 5-under 139 after the 52-year-old American had started the day in a share of the lead with Green, Callum Tarren and Thomas Pieters.

Green took first place outright after seven birdies, one bogey and a double bogey gave him a 4-under 68 and a one-stroke advantage over Jeff Winther of Denmark, who also returned a 68 at the Albatross Golf Resort near Prague.

"It was an up and down day," Green said. "I had a couple of really good holes, good birdies, and made some putts, but I had a couple of bad decisions that led to a double.

"It's fun to be leader and it's been a while since I've been in this position so I'm going to enjoy it — my dad's on the bag so we're going to have a nice dinner maybe and a good sleep and continue tomorrow."

Sharing third position on 134, two shots off the pace, were Pieters (70), Padraig Harrington (68), Andrea Pavan (69) and Tapio Pulkkanen (69).

Eddie Pepperell of England, who is hoping to climb into an automatic qualifying slot in the penultimate counting event for Europe's Ryder Cup team, was on 137 after a 71.

