Facts and figures for the 118th US Open golf championship

Associated Press
NEWS
News 14 Jun 2018, 01:42 IST
AP Image

Facts and figures for the 118th U.S. Open golf championship, which starts Thursday in Southampton, New York:

Site: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.

Length: 7,445 yards.

Par: 70 (35-35).

Cut: Top 60 players and ties.

Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.

Field: 156 players (136 professionals, 20 amateurs).

Purse: $12 million. Winner's share: $2.16 million.

Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.

U.S. Open champions at Shinnecock Hills: James Foulis (1896), Raymond Floyd (1986), Corey Pavin (1995), Retief Goosen (2004).

Tiger tales: Tiger Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015. Woods has not finished closer than three shots off the lead in a major since his last major championship 10 years ago at Torrey Pines.

Key statistic: Martin Kaymer is the only U.S. Open champion to play in the last group in the last six years.

Noteworthy: Different players have won the last 15 U.S. Opens, the longest current stretch of any of the four majors.

Quoteworthy: "That's what people would like to see in this tournament, is that guys are tested to the ends of their ability, to whether they can cope or not, and I think that's part of the charm ... not charm, but part of the allure of this tournament." — Justin Rose.

Key tee times Thursday: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson at 8:02 a.m.; Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas at 1:47 p.m.

Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (FS1), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (FOX).

