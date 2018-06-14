Facts and figures for the 118th US Open golf championship
Facts and figures for the 118th U.S. Open golf championship, which starts Thursday in Southampton, New York:
Site: Shinnecock Hills Golf Club.
Length: 7,445 yards.
Par: 70 (35-35).
Cut: Top 60 players and ties.
Playoff (if necessary): Two-hole aggregate immediately after 72 holes are completed.
Field: 156 players (136 professionals, 20 amateurs).
Purse: $12 million. Winner's share: $2.16 million.
Defending champion: Brooks Koepka.
U.S. Open champions at Shinnecock Hills: James Foulis (1896), Raymond Floyd (1986), Corey Pavin (1995), Retief Goosen (2004).
Tiger tales: Tiger Woods is playing the U.S. Open for the first time since 2015. Woods has not finished closer than three shots off the lead in a major since his last major championship 10 years ago at Torrey Pines.
Key statistic: Martin Kaymer is the only U.S. Open champion to play in the last group in the last six years.
Noteworthy: Different players have won the last 15 U.S. Opens, the longest current stretch of any of the four majors.
Quoteworthy: "That's what people would like to see in this tournament, is that guys are tested to the ends of their ability, to whether they can cope or not, and I think that's part of the charm ... not charm, but part of the allure of this tournament." — Justin Rose.
Key tee times Thursday: Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth and Phil Mickelson at 8:02 a.m.; Tiger Woods, Dustin Johnson and Justin Thomas at 1:47 p.m.
Television (all times EDT): Thursday-Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. (FS1), 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. (FOX); Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. (FOX); Sunday, 11 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. (FOX).