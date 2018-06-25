Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Injured Lawrie to miss Open return to Carnoustie

Associated Press
News 25 Jun 2018, 17:30 IST
AP Image

LONDON (AP) — Paul Lawrie, who won the 1999 British Open at Carnoustie following a dramatic collapse by Jean Van de Velde, will miss next month's edition at the same venue because of injury.

"It is with regret that I announce my withdrawal from all Tour events forthe remainder of the current season," Lawrie said in a statement on Monday.

"Unfortunately, both the back and foot injuries I have been carrying forthe last six months, and more, have become debilitating, to the point where Iam not currently able to compete at the highest level."

Van de Velde, hoping to become France's second British Open champion after Arnaud Massy claimed the coveted Claret Jug in 1907, led by three shots on the final tee of regulation play but then proceeded to triple bogey the last hole.

That meant Van de Velde went into a play-off with Lawrie and American Justin Leonard and it was the Scottish player who prevailed on home turf.

Next month's British Open begins on July 19.

