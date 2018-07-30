Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
McIlroy one of the greatest ever and will win again, says Torrance

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    30 Jul 2018, 20:07 IST
rory mcilroy - cropped
Rory McIlroy during practice for The Open

Sam Torrance believes Rory McIlroy is one of the greatest golfers of all time and will soon end his wait for a major win.

McIlroy won the US Open, the PGA Championship twice and The Open between 2011 and 2014, but he has found triumphs hard to come by at the biggest tournaments in recent seasons.

The Northern Irishman finished in a tie for second at The Open earlier this month, though, and Torrance is confident he will add to his tally of titles.

"He's one of the greatest players that has ever lived, Rory McIlroy, and his day will come back. There is no question about that," the former European Ryder Cup winning star and captain told Omnisport.

"He hasn't won a major for a couple of years, but he's won four. I think, at his age, he's got a very strong mind.

"He's not had the best of luck in majors, but he's still up there without doing much and that shows you how good he is."

 

Torrance was speaking at the Icons of Rugby event at the Buckinghamshire Golf Club.

