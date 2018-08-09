Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Tiger fighting back after shaky US PGA start

11   //    09 Aug 2018, 19:53 IST
Tiger Woods at the US PGA Championship

Four-time winner Tiger Woods endured a dismal start to the 2018 US PGA Championship, requiring a birdie at the 12th to go two over through three.

Teeing off with defending champion Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy at the 10th, Woods slipped behind his playing partners early after he followed up a bogey rescue with a poor double.

The 42-year-old's opening tee shot found the rough to the right, before he was forced to settle for a two-putt as an initial 40-yard effort fell well short.

Things got worse for Woods at the par-four 11th as he missed the fairway to the left and then found the water, missing his bogey save this time to settle for a six and move to three over.

But there were signs of a recovery as Woods, having changed his shirt for the third hole of the day, sent his second shot at the 12th close to the flag to set up his first birdie of the week.

Woods, without a win on the PGA Tour since 2013, was hardly helped by the contrast of Thomas' solid par-birdie-birdie start, while McIlroy recovered a dropped shot at the 10th with a birdie of his own at the 11th and then a par.

