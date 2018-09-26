Watson hints at Team USA illness

Two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson

Bubba Watson revealed that he is not the only member of the USA team struggling with illness just a couple of days before the Ryder Cup gets under way.

In a strange press conference at Le Golf National on Wednesday, Watson raised eyebrows when he spoke into the microphone with a noticeably raspy voice.

The two-time Masters champion said he has still not shaken off a bug he caught during the Tour Championship in Atlanta last week.

“You can tell, my voice, I'm exhausted. A lot of us were kind of getting sick,” he said. “I don't want to say not quite half the field had something, and then you know, travelling all the way over here, we're all battling something.”

Watson added: "There was a few guys that aren't over here (who got sick) and guys that are over here. It kind of started through the locker room last week — there's only 30 guys. So just I happened to get it. I've got a weak immune system.”

A vice-captain when the USA regained the Ryder Cup at Hazeltine two years ago, Watson jested when asked what he learned from that experience.

"I learned that the team is a lot better without me as a player. I've never won one, but as a vice-captain, we won. So I'm taking it that I helped win," he said.