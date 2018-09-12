Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

The Latest: Yzerman committed to Lightning this season

Associated Press
NEWS
News
13   //    12 Sep 2018, 01:59 IST
AP Image

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Latest on the Tampa Bay Lightning's front office shake-up (all times local):

4:25 p.m.

Steve Yzerman says he's "100 percent committed" to the Tampa Bay Lightning this season after stepping down as general manager and moving to a senior adviser role.

Yzerman says he decided in late July not to sign another contract to be GM and that it took until now to formulate a plan on what's next for the front office. Longtime assistant Julien BriseBois takes over effective immediately, two days before the Lightning open training camp.

Asked about his future, Yzerman says he'll see how the season goes before making any other decisions.

___

4:15 p.m.

New Tampa Bay Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois says the team is "business as usual" going into training camp after he was elevated to replace Steve Yzerman.

BriseBois says the cast of characters executing the organization's long-term plan hasn't changed other than he and Yzerman switching roles. BriseBois has been Yzerman's right-hand man and assistant GM since they came to Tampa Bay in 2010.

Owner Jeff Vinik says the Lightning are lucky no other NHL team has hired BriseBois as GM.

___

4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay Lightning owner Jeff Vinik announced that Steve Yzerman is moving on to a new role in the organization with longtime assistant Julien BriseBois taking over as general manager.

Yzerman says he's becoming a senior adviser to BriseBois and the remainder of the front office. At a news conference at Amalie Arena, Yzerman says the decision allows him to spend more time with his family and that BriseBois is "more than ready" to succeed him.

Yzerman, who oversaw the Lightning for an eight-year tenure that included a trip to the 2015 Stanley Cup Final, added he looks forward to working under BriseBois.

___

1:40 p.m.

In a stunning turn of events on the eve of training camp, Steve Yzerman is stepping down as general manager of the Tampa Bay Lightning after building them into a perennial contender.

A person with knowledge of the move said Tuesday that Yzerman is leaving his post and will be replaced immediately by longtime assistant Julien BriseBois. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team had not announced Yzerman's decision. The team was expected to hold a news conference later Tuesday.

Yzerman's move comes days before the Lightning open training camp following a trip to the Eastern Conference final. Yzerman spent the past eight seasons as Tampa Bay's GM, a tenure that included five playoff appearances, three trips to the conference final and an appearance in the 2015 Stanley Cup Final.

___

Follow AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/SWhyno

Topics you might be interested in:
National Hockey League
Associated Press
NEWS
AP Source: Steve Yzerman stepping down as Lightning GM
RELATED STORY
Tavares to Leafs, moves out West shift NHL balance of power
RELATED STORY
NHL free agency: Center market deep from Tavares and beyond
RELATED STORY
Brooklyn-based rocker Dru Cutler on why he follows the...
RELATED STORY
Islanders fire GM Snow, coach Weight, Lamoriello is new GM
RELATED STORY
The Latest: New Jersey's Taylor Hall wins Hart Trophy as MVP
RELATED STORY
Senators assistant GM resigns amid harassment charges
RELATED STORY
Predators GM Poile tops US Hockey Hall of Fame class
RELATED STORY
Carlson signing is first domino to fall in NHL free agency
RELATED STORY
Brodeur leaves post as Blues assistant general manager
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us