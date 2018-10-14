×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Steelers' Shazier returns to Bengals' stadium for first time since injury

Omnisport
NEWS
News
9   //    14 Oct 2018, 23:33 IST
Ryan-Shazier-020718-USNews-Getty-FTR
Ryan Shazier

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier returned to the scene of the serious spinal injury he suffered against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Shazier was seen strolling in the Bengals end zone less than a year after he sustained a back injury that forced him to learn how to walk again.

The 26-year-old on Saturday visited the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to stabilise his spine after the incident.

Shazier posted a video to social media detailing the 10 months of his recovery with the caption: "It's been a long journey, but this is still a ways to go. But it all started here in Cincinnati. Today was an amazing day I was so thankful to be able to tell everyone thank you."

The linebacker was placed on injured reserve for the season, though he has continued to work with the team as a mentor and scout.

Omnisport
NEWS
Bengals TE Eifert suffers gruesome ankle injury
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups from Week 6
RELATED STORY
Cousins, Smith impress in debuts with new teams as...
RELATED STORY
2018 Season NFL Preview: AFC North
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: AFC North – Projected Starters – Fantasy Football
RELATED STORY
Rams and Chiefs remain undefeated, Gano slays Giants from...
RELATED STORY
Steelers edge Buccaneers for first win
RELATED STORY
Green, Dalton help Bengals past Ravens
RELATED STORY
Browns, Cardinals come up just short in first starts by...
RELATED STORY
NFL 2018: Top 3 Matchups for week 5 and Q1 award winners
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us