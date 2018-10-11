×
Angry Svitolina outclasses Hibino in Hong Kong

11 Oct 2018
Elina Svitolina eased into the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Tennis Open with a straight-sets thrashing of Nao Hibino and Caroline Garcia coasted into the last eight of the Tianjin Open on Thursday.

Svitolina could secure her place in the WTA Finals this week and the top seed made light work of dumping out Hibino, taking just 57 minutes to win 6-0 6-3.

The top seed lost just five points on serve in the first set and broke five times as an "angry" approach saw her through to a meeting with Wang Qiang.

"I was dominating from the beginning. I was really angry today," said the world number five.

"We're in the Race for Singapore, and I want to be there really bad. I have to step up and bring my best game. I'm trying everything."

Wang was a 7-5 6-1 winner against Christina McHale, while seventh seed Daria Gavrilova beat Monica Niculescu and Zhang Shuai ousted Lesley Kerkhove in three sets.

There were no shocks in Tianjin, second seed Garcia defeating Zhang Yuxuan 6-3 6-4.

Elise Mertens overcame Jana Cepelova 6-2 6-3 and Katie Boulter will take on top seed Karolina Pliskova following a 6-3 1-6 6-3 win over Barbora Krejcikova.

Timea Bacsinszky will come up against Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals after the unseeded Swiss fought back to get past Misaki Doi.

