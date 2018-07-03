Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

As long as he's here, I'm going to try to be here - Serena aiming to match Federer's longevity

Omnisport
NEWS
News
33   //    03 Jul 2018, 01:14 IST
serenawilliams - cropped
Seven-time Wimbledon champion Serena Williams

When the moment comes, Serena Williams will use Roger Federer as a yardstick for calling time on her illustrious career.

The 36-year-old marked her first Wimbledon appearance since the 2016 final with a straight-sets victory over Arantxa Rus, Williams showing great power and desire to brush aside the Dutchwoman.

Williams' win came hours after defending champion Federer also breezed into round two, the Swiss hunting an unprecedented ninth crown.

His dominance is matched by Williams' in the women's game, the American having won seven of her 23 grand slams in SW19.

Federer hopes to extend his career long enough for his four-year-old sons to remember him in action, and Williams has no intention of stopping before him.

"I'm just playing until Roger stops," she joked during her post-match media conference.

"So... Gosh, how long? Did he put a time limit on it?

"[Has] he said how many more years he's going?"

Four years was the reply, to which Williams responded with: "Well, here I am. We in it. We in it together. As long as he's here, I'm going to try to be here."

Of her 7-5 6-3 win over Rus, Williams was delighted to have secured an early win and hopes her game will slowly return after struggling with a pectoral injury since Roland Garros.

"It felt good to play, just to be back on the grass," she said.

"I'm just taking it one [match] at a time. I don't think I was at my best today, but I'm practicing much better.

"I feel as long as I keep going, hopefully I'll be able to get there.

"My serve is a little playing catch-up, but it's doing better than I could have hoped, to be honest. It's all on the right track."

French Open 2018: Rafael Nadal looks to complete first...
RELATED STORY
Serena Williams seeding debate to rumble on as WTA...
RELATED STORY
Dejected Serena Williams waits to learn extent of injury...
RELATED STORY
'Superhero' Serena rallies to beat Barty
RELATED STORY
'I want to make my daughter proud of me,' says Serena
RELATED STORY
Back at Wimbledon, Serena Williams gabs about baby and more
RELATED STORY
Serena 'pleasantly surprised' with Wimbledon seeding
RELATED STORY
Sharapova ready to 'bring it' in potential Serena clash
RELATED STORY
Way to go, Mom: In Paris, Serena Williams wins Slam return
RELATED STORY
WIMBLEDON '18: Roger-Rafa anniversary and what else to know
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us