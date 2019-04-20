×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barty beats Azarenka to level up Fed Cup semi-final

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    20 Apr 2019, 15:44 IST
AshleighBarty - cropped
Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty overcame Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to leave the Fed Cup semi-final between Australia and Belarus tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

World number nine Barty needed an hour and 41 minutes to see off two-time major champion Azarenka 7-6 (7-2) 6-3, restoring parity after Aryna Sabalenka outlasted Sam Stosur 7-5 5-7 6-3 in the opening match in Brisbane.

The results set up an exciting start to Sunday's action, which begins with Barty - who has won her last 12 Fed Cup rubbers - and Sabalenka battling it out on Pat Rafter Arena.

Barty twice recovered from breaks of serve in the opening set to stay level and produced a spectacular recovery from 0-40 to hold in game 11.

The Australian won seven points in succession to take the tie-break and she claimed three games against serve in the second to inflict a first Fed Cup defeat on her Miami Open doubles partner since 2010.

Sabalenka fired 37 winners past Stosur en route to winning the first rubber, though she passed up four set points before sealing an error-strewn opener.

Stosur struggled on her first serve but secured five breaks in the second set – just one more than Sabalenka – to force a decider, which she sealed with her third match point.

Advertisement
Romania upsets Czechs in Fed Cup, Australia beats US
RELATED STORY
Kvitova beats Barty in Sydney International women's final
RELATED STORY
Fed Cup: France and Belarus lead 2-0; Czechs and US tied
RELATED STORY
Halep and Pliskova ready for Fed Cup showdown with tie finely poised
RELATED STORY
Romania knock holders Czech Republic out of Fed Cup
RELATED STORY
Ashleigh Barty into Sydney International singles final
RELATED STORY
No Fed Cup return for injured Andreescu
RELATED STORY
Barty beats No. 1 Simona Halep in Romanian's tour return
RELATED STORY
Miami 2019 women's final, Karolina Pliskova vs Ashleigh Barty: Preview and prediction
RELATED STORY
Teary Azarenka admits to struggling after loss in Australia
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us