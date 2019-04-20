Barty beats Azarenka to level up Fed Cup semi-final

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 4 // 20 Apr 2019, 15:44 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Australian tennis player Ashleigh Barty

Ashleigh Barty overcame Victoria Azarenka in straight sets to leave the Fed Cup semi-final between Australia and Belarus tantalisingly poised at 1-1.

World number nine Barty needed an hour and 41 minutes to see off two-time major champion Azarenka 7-6 (7-2) 6-3, restoring parity after Aryna Sabalenka outlasted Sam Stosur 7-5 5-7 6-3 in the opening match in Brisbane.

The results set up an exciting start to Sunday's action, which begins with Barty - who has won her last 12 Fed Cup rubbers - and Sabalenka battling it out on Pat Rafter Arena.

Barty twice recovered from breaks of serve in the opening set to stay level and produced a spectacular recovery from 0-40 to hold in game 11.

The Australian won seven points in succession to take the tie-break and she claimed three games against serve in the second to inflict a first Fed Cup defeat on her Miami Open doubles partner since 2010.

This is awesome



After winning a crucial singles rubber, @ashbar96 wishes her Mum happy birthday #FedCup pic.twitter.com/px9Pif0EwA — Fed Cup (@FedCup) April 20, 2019

Sabalenka fired 37 winners past Stosur en route to winning the first rubber, though she passed up four set points before sealing an error-strewn opener.

Stosur struggled on her first serve but secured five breaks in the second set – just one more than Sabalenka – to force a decider, which she sealed with her third match point.