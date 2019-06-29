×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Barty insists arm 'feeling good' ahead of Wimbledon

Omnisport
NEWS
News
4   //    29 Jun 2019, 22:14 IST
Barty - Cropped
Ashleigh Barty practicing at Wimbledon

Ashleigh Barty insists her arm is "feeling good" ahead of Wimbledon after pulling out of the Nature Valley International.

The new world number one tasted Grand Slam success for the first time at the French Open and followed that up with another tournament success at the Birmingham Classic.

Barty then withdrew from her final event before Wimbledon in Eastbourne as she managed a bone stress injury in her right arm, but has been back on the practice court since Thursday.

"Yeah, it [my arm] has been good," Barty, who faces China's Zheng Saisai in the first round, told reporters.

"It's been a really good couple of days. It was nice to stay off the court for a few days, started hitting again on Thursday.

"As far as we're going, everything has kind of worked out well with monitoring our loads, all those kind of things. So feeling good.

"It's a little bit bizarre coming into Wimbledon having only played one grass court tournament. 

"We feel like we've been striking the ball really well, we're comfortable with the grass under our feet. 

"Now it's about coming out this week and try to continue do all the little things right, so come my first-round match I can play as best as I can. Regardless of a win or a loss, it's about trying to go about it the right way beforehand and then enjoying the match."

Advertisement

Barty, 23, goes into Wimbledon as favourite but does not see herself that way as she adjusts to life at the top of the WTA rankings.

She said: "I don't know if I'm the favourite for Wimbledon. I think I need to try and get through this first round first and foremost. 

"Obviously the process, what we've been going through, has been working. There's no need for me to change that. I've enjoyed every single minute of that. There have been some really tough times and some incredible times.

"We celebrated after the French Open. We celebrated after Birmingham. Nothing really gets out of hand. But it's important to celebrate the accolades and the milestones you do reach."

On being number one in the world, Barty added: "It's new feeling for me. Something that I've never experienced before. 

"We're still trying to go about all of our business, all of our preparations the same way. We know what we've been doing has been working. For us, it's about trying to keep that normality as much as possible.

"There's more attention, there's more of that outside noise. But from what we're trying to do on the court, it hasn't really changed much."

Advertisement
Barty pulls out of Eastbourne with arm injury
RELATED STORY
Serena unperturbed by lack of court time ahead of Wimbledon
RELATED STORY
Barty: Turning down Murray was hardest decision but a million girls will jump at Wimbledon chance
RELATED STORY
Wimbledon puts Federer ahead of Nadal in controversial seedings move
RELATED STORY
Incredible Barty can win Wimbledon - Stubbs
RELATED STORY
Barty fends off 'absolute champion' Venus in Birmingham to close in on top spot
RELATED STORY
Osaka exit clears path for Barty to claim world number one ranking
RELATED STORY
Barty gets 'incredible' reward for new clay-court approach
RELATED STORY
Barty seals number-one spot with Birmingham glory
RELATED STORY
Kvitova a doubt for Wimbledon as arm injury forces Birmingham withdrawal
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us